VIP TICKETS FOR THE 50TH ANNIE AWARDS™ ON SALE NOW!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023 - UCLA'S ROYCE HALL

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP tickets for the 50th Annie Awards™ celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at UCLA's Royce Hall are on sale now at www.annieawards.org/tickets. ASIFA-Hollywood members receive a discounted ticket price of $200 each through January 30, 2023. For complete ticket and event information, please visit the Annie Awards™ website at www.annieawards.org.

This year, we are working with the UCLA Box Office to provide all tickets in advance. Once purchased, seating will be completed and QR codes for all tickets will be sent to our guests from UCLA. No ticket check-in at the event means shorter lines and longer time to enjoy the pre-reception festivities in the Quad area and Janss Plaza in front of Royce Hall. The party begins at 4:30 p.m.

This year, the Annie Awards™ cover 37 categories and include Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Sponsored Films, Short Subjects, Student Films and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the honorary Juried Awards.

ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA (Association Internationale du Film d'Animation), supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, animated film preservation, animation open source support, special events, screenings and of course, the annual Annie Awards™.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for five decades. For more information on the Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org.

CONTACT: Gretchen Houser, Houser PR

P: 562.235.0991

E: Gretchen@houserpr.com

