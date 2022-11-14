Tilman J. Fertitta Closes Acquisition of Luxury Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel

Hospitality and gaming leader purchases 30-acre luxury oceanfront resort hotel located in southern California

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilman J. Fertitta announced today that he has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. Often touted as an irreplaceable landmark hotel property, Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is an award-winning Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel (one of only 6 hotel properties to receive such a designation in the US) and has been included among Travel + Leisure's Top Hotels in the World.

"I am truly thrilled to acquire this world-renowned property and add one of America's most iconic trophy resorts to our luxury hotel portfolio," stated Fertitta. "I have been traveling to Laguna Beach for over 30 years. It is one of my favorite places to visit and one of the most beautiful areas in the world. The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world."

"We are thrilled that Tilman is the new owner of this one- of- a- kind property and welcome him into the Montage family," said Alan Fuerstman, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Montage International. Further, General Manager of the Montage Laguna Beach Mary Rogers commented, "The staff is thrilled to be working with Tilman. Everyone here at the property is tremendously excited about his purchase and look forward to continuing to provide a world-class experience to all of our guests.

Situated on a coastal bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Montage Laguna Beach offers 30 acres of oceanfront luxury in the heart of the vibrant community of Laguna Beach, California. The craftsman-style resort features beachfront accommodations that provide guests with an elevated spirit of comfort epitomizing today's sense of luxury. The expansive resort includes the 20,000-sq. ft. Forbes Five-Star Spa Montage; a wealth of outdoor recreation including two pools and direct beach access; a museum-quality fine art collection; and more than 20,000-sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Montage Laguna Beach is proud to be designated and included in the distinctive Legend Collection of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

Echoing the exceptional setting, Montage Laguna Beach's elevated amenities make each getaway truly extraordinary. All 260 guestrooms, including 60 suites, beach bungalow-style rooms and multi-bedroom villas, feature stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Dining destinations offer unique, chef-driven interpretations of coastal California flavors equally matched by the shimmering Pacific. Not to be outdone, the elegant comfort of the Spa Montage features eucalyptus steam rooms, dry redwood saunas, ocean air whirlpools, fireplace lounges, a state-of-the-art fitness center, movement studio and picturesque lap pool.

Fertitta is no stranger to high-quality luxury hotel properties. In 2018, he built the acclaimed Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston which quickly broke records as Texas's only Forbes Double Five-Star Hotel and Spa. Fertitta also owns 14 other hotel properties around the country, including the award-winning San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas, and 5 Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels. Also in Fertitta's luxury portfolio is the iconic Huntting Inn, one of the most charming and historic landmarks in the oceanfront village of East Hampton, New York.

In addition to his hospitality portfolio, Fertitta is well regarded for his high-end seafood and steakhouses throughout California including Catch Seafood and Catch Steak, Mastro's Ocean Club and Mastro's Steakhouse, Morton's The Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, The Palm, and many more. Fertitta owns and operates more than 60 unique brands amounting to over 600 concepts nationwide.

In 2017, Fertitta purchased the NBA's Houston Rockets for a record $2.2 billion and is the sole owner of the team.

