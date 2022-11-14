Carl H. June Awarded the Inaugural Maria I. New International Prize for Biomedical Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl H. June, MD, an inventor of CAR T cell therapy for cancer—which has already led to FDA-approved treatments for lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma—was awarded the inaugural Maria I. New International Prize for Biomedical Research on Thursday, November 10, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Left to right are: Mone Zaidi, MD, PhD; Dennis S. Charney, MD; Daniel Yergin, PhD, MA; Carl H. June, MD; Lisa Satlin, MD; Eric Nestler, MD, PhD; and Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, at the Inaugural Maria I. New International Prize for Biomedical Research ceremony held November 10 at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Photo credit: Mount Sinai Health System (PRNewswire)

Chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapy (CAR T), which Dr. June helped create, is a type of cancer therapy that harnesses the body's own immune system to fight cancer. T cells, a type of white blood cell, are removed from the patient and reprogrammed to recognize and attack cancer cells when returned to the body. Today, six CAR T cell therapies have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and clinical trials targeting many additional cancers are underway worldwide.

The prize is meant to honor medical pioneers in the tradition of Maria I. New, MD, a devoted member of the Mount Sinai community whose achievements have demonstrated her more than six decades of outstanding commitment to breakthrough research.

Over the past half-century, Dr. New has earned a reputation as one of the nation's leading pediatric endocrinologists. Her studies of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH)—a deficiency in the adrenal system that causes gender ambiguity in females and precocious sexual development in males—have led to treatments to correct the disorder before the baby is born. Her groundbreaking identification of a new form of hypertension, "apparent mineralcorticoid excess," has resulted in a new area of receptor biology.

The prize will be awarded annually to distinguished biomedical researchers for lifetime scientific achievements that have led, or may lead, to new ways to prevent and treat human disease. The award is generously supported by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and economic historian Dr. Daniel Yergin, PhD, MA, and his wife, foreign policy expert Dr. Angela Stent, PhD, MS, MA.

The prize winners, who are selected by an international jury of prominent science community members, are awarded $20,000. The prize is administered by Mount Sinai's Center for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology, under the dedicated leadership of Mone Zaidi, MD, PhD, in conjunction with the Department of Pediatrics, Department of Medicine, and Department of Pharmacological Sciences. Dr. Zaidi, who chaired the jury that awarded the Maria I. New International Prize, is Director of the Center for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology, and the Mount Sinai Professor of Clinical Medicine.

Dr. June is the Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, and Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, all at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Carl H. June, MD, recipient of the Inaugural Maria I. New International Prize for Biomedical Research, presenting the distinguished lecture at the prize ceremony on Thursday, November 10, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Photo credit: Mount Sinai Health System (PRNewswire)

