BlueVoyant Welcomes Veteran Sales Executive

Michael Conley appointed chief revenue officer, joining the company from CDW, which recently entered a strategic alliance with BlueVoyant.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defense company that combines internal and external cybersecurity, today announced that Michael Conley is joining the company as chief revenue officer. Conley brings more than 25 years of experience helping enterprises solve cybersecurity issues, most recently at CDW's Sirius Computer Solutions, one of the nation's largest IT-solutions integrators.

BlueVoyant recently entered into a strategic alliance with CDW where CDW and BlueVoyant will serve as each other's preferred technology partners to bring complete full-stack cybersecurity solutions to the companies' mutual customers. The two companies have been working together for some time, with BlueVoyant initially partnering with Sirius before it was acquired. CDW will now be a preferred BlueVoyant reseller for BlueVoyant Core: MDR ™ (Managed Detection & Response), BlueVoyant Terrain: SCD ™ (Supply Chain Defense), and BlueVoyant Sky: DRP ™ (Digital Risk Protection), which offer clients best-in-class protection to help with cyber defense.

"I am excited to welcome Mike and his strong reputation in cybersecurity to our team," said BlueVoyant's CEO and Co-Founder, James Rosenthal. "In addition to his great relationship with the CDW teams, he has the experience needed to continue our rapid growth and expansion to serve more worldwide organizations."

Most recently the executive vice president for managed and cloud services at CDW's Sirius, Conley also served on the board of directors. Prior to joining Sirius, Conley held the role of senior vice president at Forsythe Technology, now an integrated part of Sirius, where he specialized in emerging technologies and key accounts. He joined Forsythe in 1993 as an account manager and quickly rose through the ranks by serving many of the company's largest clients, focusing on security strategies.

Conley has been a guest-lecturer for the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and the University of Notre Dame Executive MBA Program, educating executive business students about IT issues in business context. He is also a sought-after commentator on technology, including for Tech Talk with Craig Peterson, the No. 1 Saturday morning radio show in the Boston market. Additionally, he has been published in CIO Insight, IT Business Edge, and Information Today.

"In my 25-plus years in technology I have never seen more effective cybersecurity solutions than BlueVoyant's products and services," said Conley. "Clients today need proactive cyber defense they understand and can depend on that is also cost-effective. Being able to measure and manage risk means they can make effective business decisions at a speed that meets their business needs. BlueVoyant was created by the brightest and most experienced cyber defense experts in the world. Our global experience benefits clients 24x7."

www.bluevoyant.com

