QuickLogic Inks eFPGA Sales Rep Agreement with CHIP-gogo in Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has signed an embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP sales rep agreement with CHIP-gogo, based in Osaka, Japan. The new relationship has been put in place to match CHIP-gogo's broad semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and LSI design experience and deep customer relationships throughout Japan with the extensive post-manufacturing re-programmability benefits offered by QuickLogic's eFPGA technology.

"Customers who are developing advanced SoC devices can implement flexible software running on embedded processors but are often limited by fixed hardware functionality," said Takeshi Haruki, founder of CHIP-gogo. "Now, we can help them support emerging standards, address evolving competitive threats, or pursue adjacent market opportunities for a variety of use cases without needing to go through the costly and lengthy silicon re-design cycle. By adding hardware-based flexibility, SoC designers can extend product lifecycles and dramatically increase profitability."

"The founders of CHIP-gogo have extensive experience and contacts in the SoC space in Japan, and we look forward to successfully delivering and supporting eFPGA technology for our mutual customers there," said Owen Bateman, VP of worldwide sales at QuickLogic Corporation.

QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology is available now, enabling CHIP-gogo to assist their customers in quickly and easily integrating the IP into their own SoC designs targeting nearly any foundry and process node. For more information, visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-software.

About CHIP-gogo

The CHIP-gogo team is made up of industry veterans with decades of experience in semiconductor sales, EDA tools, and SoC/ASIC design. The company's founders have extensive customer relationships and are focused on providing the world's best technology to SoC design teams in Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.chip-gogo.com

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms, and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

