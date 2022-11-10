US NAVY ORDERS AVON PROTECTION THERMAL IMAGING CAMERAS

Mi-TIC S Thermal Imaging Camera Supports Naval Firefighting Operations, Including Search and Rescue and Casualty Response

MELKSHAM, England, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Protection has received two orders from the U.S. Navy amounting to 584 Mi-TIC S thermal imaging cameras.

"We are extremely pleased that the U.S. Navy has continued to put their faith in our leading protection products."

The Mi-TIC S was specifically tailored to meet the requirements of the U.S. Navy Damage Controlman firefighting teams and is being rolled out across the fleet as part of an ongoing equipment modernization program.

"This is a significant win for Avon Protection, as well as our strategic partner Darley, who we worked closely with to secure the orders, and demonstrates our commitment to navy firefighter teams and the critical role they play in keeping deployed maritime forces safe on operations," said Erik Cobham, Vice President Department of Defense, for Avon Protection. "The Mi-TIC S is globally regarded as a best-in-class product, and we are extremely pleased that the U.S. Navy has continued to put their faith in our leading protection products."

Part of the argus® range of thermal imaging cameras from Avon Protection, the Mi-TIC S is a premium, lightweight thermal imager with industry-leading dynamic range and large display for top performance in the most extreme firefighting environments. The camera provides a crystal clear image with a dynamic range up to 2000°F (1100°C). It allows users to clearly view extremely high temperatures without whiteout, as well as very low temperature objects. Proven in some of the toughest operating environments, the Mi-TIC S is in use with both sea and shore-based firefighters globally.

The argus® Mi-TIC range of thermal imagers represents the most extensive offering of thermal imaging cameras certified to comply with the latest NFPA 1801:2021 standard. The line is designed and manufactured to the highest levels in the United Kingdom.

ABOUT AVON PROTECTION

Avon Protection, part of the Avon Protection plc group of brands, designs and manufactures life-critical personal protection systems for the world's militaries and first responders. With a portfolio that includes chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) respiratory products and other breath assist solutions, Avon Protection's mission is to relentlessly advance the future of protection by enhancing the performance, efficiency and capability of those who risk their lives to save others.

Avon Protection plc operates two brands from six locations and employs approximately 1,000 people. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: AVON).

Learn more at www.Avon-Protection.com .

ABOUT DARLEY

You serve others. We serve you.

Founded in 1908, W.S. Darley & Co. (Darley) provides the highest quality equipment solutions to its military and first responder customers. With origins in Midwest manufacturing, Darley has a family of brands and a coveted partner network to distribute innovative capabilities of technology, equipment, pumps and compressed air foam systems (CAFS).

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Darley operates with a global perspective of excellence from its corporate and Defense headquarters in Illinois to the fire pump and manufacturing operations in Wisconsin and Iowa and global offices in six countries.

Darley holds seven $500 million federal government contracts serving all military branches, has a robust first responder customer base across state and local governments and supports governments and organizations in over 100 countries. The company remains a family-owned and operated business committed to customer service and its employees.

The Darley difference is in how the customer is treated, with the philosophy that sales is really relationship development. At Darley, passionate customer focus is one of the company's core values. For a trusted source of military and first responder needs, look no further than Darley.

Learn more at www.darley.com .

