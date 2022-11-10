Integrata, a new outpatient Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy program, opens in the Midwest

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of psychotherapy has arrived.

Integrata is a psychedelic assisted psychotherapy program led by a team of highly conscientious providers who recognize the vital importance of forging novel treatment paths to healing. Grounded in clinical research and extensive experience in direct clinical service, Integrata utilizes the transformative impact of Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) to help those who have been suffering with treatment-resistant trauma, depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders to achieve relief, insight, and understanding.

"We are very pleased to announce Integrata to the community and thereby expand our reach in offering a groundbreaking, timely, and impactful treatment via Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy. Our extensive research and clinical experience directly inform our sense of responsibility to provide those who are suffering with novel and effective treatment pathways," said Dr. Thomas, Executive Clinical Director of Integrata. "Additionally, Integrata will provide a vital role of educating providers and consumers about the therapeutic potential of safely utilizing psychedelic compounds in response to the ongoing growth in clinical research and community interest."

Integrata comes from the Latin verb integrare, meaning to renew, to restore, to make whole. Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy is a deeply relational and personal experience, not simply about ingesting a medicine. The Integrata team respectfully understands the critical importance of prioritizing client needs and is trained to thoughtfully support nuanced techniques and guidance to allow individuals to "return" to themselves, access previously unreachable content, and gain invaluable insight about what is needed to heal. Integrata appreciates the critical importance of helping clients "translate" KAP experiences into insights and understanding that can be carried forward meaningfully and sustainably to provide lasting and desired changes.

"The use of a medicine like Ketamine can provide a gentle invitation to soften typical defenses and protective reflexes while expanding one's access to difficult feelings and deeper insights," Dr. Thomas added on the clinical benefits of KAP. "While Ketamine alone can offer rapid and robust symptom relief, those effects can be time limited; at Integrata we have found thoughtful client selection matched with skilled clinicians utilizing nuanced therapeutic techniques can foundationally ground and allow a profound and sustainable healing process to unfold."

Research into the use of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy – the concept of using various compounds or "psychedelic" medicines and expanded states of consciousness to facilitate a therapeutic and healing process for individuals – has exploded in recent years. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for MDMA in combination with psychotherapy for the treatment of PTSD in 2017 and for psilocybin for the treatment of major depressive disorder in 2019. Clinical research with MDMA-Assisted Therapy (MDMA-AT) and Dr. Thomas's direct experience conducting clinical research on the Phase 3 Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) trial for MDMA-AT provided vital platforms for shaping Integrata's KAP program. Integrata's expert team brings years of experience working in the fields of substance use and mental health, positioning the organization as a leader in the industry.

Integrata joins The Manor, Midwest Detox, Windrose Counseling, and Positive Sobriety Institute in Windrose Recovery's family of programs. For more information, please visit integratahealing.com. Integrata currently offers Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy for individuals and couples in Brookfield, Wisconsin, treating clients from the Milwaukee and Chicago areas and beyond.

About Windrose Recovery

Envisioned by leading mental health and substance use professionals, Windrose Recovery is a privately owned family of treatment programs in Southeastern Wisconsin and Chicago providing truly personalized treatment to help individuals and their loved ones break free from the cycle of substance use disorders. What began in 2015 with the opening of The Manor, an eleven-bed residential substance use treatment center in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine Forest, has now evolved into a full continuum of care that includes Midwest Detox for medical detoxification, Windrose Counseling for outpatient treatment services, Positive Sobriety Institute for outpatient care, and Integrata for psychedelic assisted psychotherapy.

For more information, please visit windroserecovery.com.

