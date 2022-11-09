SenesTech to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

Financial results to be released before market open; Conference call to be conducted at 11:00 am ET

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) will report financial results for its third quarter 2022, ended September 30, 2022, before the market open on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Monday, November 14, 2002, at 11:00 am ET, to review the results.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 am ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9489792. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/ for 90 days.

About SenesTech

We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind: 2 rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups in a year. We invented ContraPest , the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech , we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

