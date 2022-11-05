IMPACT 22 Conference Hosts Hundreds of Thought Leaders, Dedicates to Multiple Charities, Announces IMPACT Award Winners and Selects Startup Pitch Challenge Winner

IMPACT 22 Conference Hosts Hundreds of Thought Leaders, Dedicates to Multiple Charities, Announces IMPACT Award Winners and Selects Startup Pitch Challenge Winner

The IMPACT 22 conference aims to net, hundreds of thousands of views of its stream and drew hundreds of in-person participants and sponsors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, hundreds of nationally recognized thought leaders gathered at the Montage Resort, Deer Valley for IMPACT 22.

Image download: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O9ugPcm95teLbc8d_lezDW5SHZItoTgI/view?usp=sharing

Photos of the entire conference located at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/Gorecxj9EMxAbRy96

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eao1mDyNKEg

The IMPACT 22 conference, hosted by the Internet Marketing Association, was designed to spark inspiration and conversation between the most significant marketing minds of our time. This year, it featured a slew of in-person and virtual speakers – including Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril who spoke about "Metaverse not working, nuclear warfare and speaking up when attacked".

The event benefited four non-profit organizations, including:

The Literacy Project: an organization that addresses illiteracy at its earliest stage by teaching at-risk second-graders how to read.

California State Guard Foundation: an organization dedicated to supporting a volunteer emergency response force protecting California and its citizens from wildfires, earthquakes, floods, pandemics, civil unrest, and other disasters, both natural and man-made.

Operation Underground Railroad: a nonprofit organization involved in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children, and a wider goal of eliminating sex trafficking worldwide.

Orange County United Way, Men of the Breakfast: a powerful philanthropic group, providing members with exclusive access to unique experiences in Orange County .

All were invited to attend the conference virtually and learn about a variety of cutting-edge leadership and marketing topics, developed by the over 80 distinguished board members that represent the IMA.

If you missed the opportunity to attend virtually or in person, you can watch the entire conference virtually at https://youtu.be/F-gjUO_rXJQ

The many different speaking events were broken down into six content "peaks" over the course of the weekend. Each of these featured a handful of well-known leaders in marketing and technology, co-hosted by Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at Dailypay and Jay Symonds, Head of Home & Sporting Goods Advertising at Amazon.

Peak 1 - Journalistic Integrity

( Frank Luntz , Mick Mulvaney ) Peak 2 - Generational Impact

( Maxine Marcus , Nepal Arslan , Nick Vandennieuwenhof , Paul Smith , Roland Hess , Victor Cho , Chris Norton , Dr. Melissa Batchelor ) Peak 3 - Emerging Technology for Global Good

( Justin Li , David Latona , Lauren Peters , Jeff Volpe , Doug Frederick , Tom Peck , Jim Steele , Nam Nguyen , Tim Shank , Brian Alva , Vince Walden , Don Yahn , Matt Collins , Todd Brockman ) Peak 4 - Security, Defense, and Proactive Solutions

(Shawn Collins, Joseph Zaki , David Fernandez , Tom Sauer , Adam Coughran , Avi Schiffman , Blake Resnick , Palmer Luckey ) Peak 5 - Digital Economies, Web3, Blockchain

( Kevin Maloney , Johnney Zhang , Joshua Johnson , Robert Grant , Keith Laska , Maika Isogawa , Liam Grant , Jason Les ) Peak 6 - Marketing Evolutions

( Andrea Ward , Greg Schneider , Jamie Bradley , Josh Kreitzer , Claudio Ludovisi , Daniel Langer , Joe Megibow )

Additionally, virtual attendees were invited to watch the streamed "Startup Pitch Challenge," which featured a Shark-Tank-style competition between 10 startups, selected from a pool of over 400 entries.

A panel of judges selected a single winner, necoTECH. necoTECH is on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative new sustainable materials, they're working with industry partners and academic institutions to bring tangible sustainable solutions to market. The company will be receiving $100,000 in marketing support by the IMA.

The Startup Pitch Challenge contestants included:

Buderflys

necoTECH

Objective Ed

One Health

Ooli

OrionOne

SampleServe

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers

Leisure Project

Elevate

For in-person sponsors, the weekend boasted an array of special events. The first day featured a gourmet welcome reception and chairman's dinner, followed by two days of culinary experiences, outdoor excursions, networking opportunities, and a private concert featuring The English Beat.

Thought leaders who spoke at IMPACT 22 (virtually and in person) included:

Palmer Luckey , Anduril

Jay Symonds , Amazon

Shawn Collins, Stradling Law

Jeanniey Walden, DailyPay

Sinan Kanatsiz , IMA

Blake Resnick , Brinc Drones

Joseph Zaki, Loko AI

David Fernandez , DFNDR

Frank Luntz , American Political Consultant

Andrea Ward , VidMob

Johnney Zhang , USPC

Justin Chen Li , Helio Genomics

David Latona , Tompkins Solutions

Lauren Peters , Salesforce

Nam Nguyen , Nom Nom Data

Jeff Volpe , ViewSonic

Doug Frederick , HealthCues

Claudio Ludovisi , Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Daniel Langer , Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Paul Smith , Tangram Interiors

Paul McGuire , Konex AV

Reggie Judah , TV Liquidator

Mick Mulvaney , Former US Representative

Tom Peck , Sysco

Tom Sauer , Miramar Health

Adam Coughran , Safe Kids

Torrey Ward , HK3

Vince Walden, Kona AI

Robert Grant , Ceyeber

Maika Isogawa , Webacy

Liam Grant , Integral

Chris Norton , Marriott International

Victor Cho , Evite

Roland Hess , Google

Keith Laska , High Alpha

Jim Steele , Salesforce

Joe Megibow , Bright Cellars

Tim Shank , Swarts, Manning, & Associates

Josh Kreitzer , Channel Bakers

Todd Brockman , PIKU

Matt Collins , MedLab2020

Mary-Christine Sungaila , Buchalter Law Firm

Dr. Melissa Batchelor , The George Washington University's Center for Aging

Kathy Casdorph , e360

Nicholas Vandennieuwenhof, New Way Out

Don Yahn , Cushman & Wakefield

Sponsoring organizations included:

Miramar Health

VidMob

Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

HealthCues

Tangram Interiors

Marriott

MedLab2020

Indr

Montage Hotels

Sysco

Built on Vision

Helio Genomics

NuAxess

Nom Nom Data

Tompkins Solutions

Original Sprout

Hardesty, LLC

LS Carlson Law

ViewSonic

DFNDR Armor

Swarts, Manning & Associates

Farmers & Merchants

Konex AV

Buchalter Law Firm

Bright Cellars

Primior / USPC

KCOMM

Vet TV / Xperiential

Salesforce

Loko Ai

Boustead Securities

TV Liquidator

Delarman

Learn Capital

Channel Bakers

Kona Ai

e360

Cushman & Wakefield

Datanetiix Solutions

Stradling Law Firm

Hughes Marino

Virgin Hotels

MOON Ultra

CEYEBER

Ware Malcomb

Hawke Media

Snap

Rakuten Rewards

HK3

Google

+ several other added organizations

To cap off the conference, the Internet Marketing Association revealed their annual IMPACT Award winners. The annual IMPACT Awards exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners of internet marketing and business leaders across every industry. The 2022 winners are:

AI / Ml Innovation Of The Year

Kona AI

Best Audience Engagement Strategy

Marriott International

Best B2B App

Built On Vision

Best B2B Bank

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Best B2B Search Engine Marketing Campaign

DailyPay

Best Blog

Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Best Crypto Investment Platform

iTrustCapital

Best Email Newsletter

Spinnaker Investment Group

Best Integrated Advertising Strategy

Channel Bakers For Jason Markk

Best Non-Profit Campaign

The Literacy Project

Best Podcast

The Portia Project

Best SEO Campaign

Eridium Digital

Best Supply Chain Solutions Company

Tompkins Solutions

Best Technology Integration Company

Konex AV

Best Use Of Instagram

Original Sprout

Best Use Of Social Media Analytics

Marriott International

Best Use Of Twitter

Rod Carew

Best Use Of Video

Tangram Interiors

Best Use Of Video – B2B

VidMob

Best Use Of Video – Broadcast

TV Liquidator

AI / Ml Innovation of the Year

Kona AI

Best Audience Engagement Strategy

Marriott International

Best B2B App

Built On Vision

Best B2B Bank

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Best Website for Conversion

DailyPay

Best Blog

Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Best Crypto Investment Platform

iTrustCapital

Best Email Newsletter

Spinnaker Investment Group

Best Integrated Advertising Strategy

Channel Bakers For Jason Markk

Best Non-Profit Campaign

The Literacy Project

Best Podcast

The Portia Project

Best Podcast - Informational

Axiom Learning Solutions

Best SEO Campaign

Wipro - Eridium Digital

Best Supply Chain Solutions Company

Tompkins Solutions

Best Technology Integration Company

Konex AV

Best Use of Instagram

Original Sprout

Best Use of Social Media Analytics

Marriott International

Best Use of Twitter

Rod Carew

Best Use of Video

Tangram Interiors

Best Use of Video – B2B

VidMob

Best Use of Video – Broadcast

TV Liquidator

Business School of the Year

Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

CEO of the Year

Vince Walden

CMO of the Year

Chris Hamaway

Commercial Real Estate Broker of the Year

Hughes Marino

Community Impact Award

California State Guard Foundation

Community Impact Award

Operation Underground Railroad

Consumer Technology Product of the Year

Moon Ultra

Cryptocurrency Startup of the Year

USPC

Data Solutions Company of the Year

Nom Nom Data

Defense Company of the Year

DFNDR

Design & Innovation Impact

Salesforce

Digital Excellence In Distribution

Sysco

Digital Transformation of the Year

INDR

Director / Producer of the Year

Nepal Arslan

Ed Tech Company of the Year

ViewSonic

Entrepreneur of the Year

Joseph Zaki, Loko AI

Fashion Company of the Year

Bree Jacoby

Fastest Growing Company

Miramar Health

Fastest Growing Hospitality Brand

Virgin Hotels

Healthcare Platform of the Year

Healthcues

Healthcare Solution of the Year

MedLab2020

Healthcare Technology of ohe Year

Helio Genomics

IMA Employee of the Year

Shaye Mcclory

IMA Member of the Year

Shawn Collins

Industrial Design Company of the Year

Ware Malcomb

Innovator of the Year

Ceyeber

Insurance Broker of The Year

Keenan

Insurance Innovation Company of The Year

Swarts, Manning & Associates

Internet Marketer of The Year

Matt Prince

Investment Banker of the Year

Boustead Securities

IT Company Of The Year

Delarman

Law Firm Of The Year

LS Carlson LAw

Mattress Technology Company Of The Year

Purple

GOAT

Shaye McClory

MVP

Nepal Arslan

Patent Solution Company Of The Year

Piku

Platform Of The Year

VidMob

Salesforce Relationship Design Award

ViewSonic

Service Provider Of The Year

Datanetiix Solutions

Ski Resort Of The Year

Powder Mountain

Social Impact Through Soccer

Brera FC

Startup Of The Year

INK Games

Sustainable Brand Of The Year

Purple

Talent Solutions Company Of The Year

Hardesty LLC

Vision Of The Year

HK3

Women In Leadership Award

Joyce Cheung, Helio Genomics

Next year's IMPACT 23 is going to take things up a notch and is actively being planned for Newport Beach, California, in the Fall of 2023, details forthcoming.

About IMPACT 22

IMPACT 22 is a thought-leadership conference hosted by the Internet Marketing Association (IMA). Some of the greatest marketing and technology leaders shared their insights on best practices and ways to change the world.

To learn more about IMPACT 22, visit https://impact22.live .

About Internet Marketing Association

The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) is a professional organization that, since its inception in 2001, has accrued one of the largest databases of professional members in various fields including business leadership, sales, marketing, programming and creative development. To learn more about the Internet Marketing Association visit https://imanetwork.org/

Contact Information:

Shaye McClory

Shaye@kcomm.com

View original content:

SOURCE Internet Marketing Association