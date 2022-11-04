U.S. Eagle and Nick Kapnison offer free meals to Honor Those Who Serve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union has partnered with Nick Kapnison to honor those who serve our country and our community. All active military, veterans, and first responders receive a free meal this Veterans Day. The free lunch will be offered at Nick and Jimmy's restaurant as well as Kap's Diner from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. "It is my honor and privilege to give back to our veterans and their families in appreciation of their service to our country," said Nick Kapnison.

US Eagle Federal Credit Union (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

U.S. Eagle and Nick Kapnison will also offer reduced meals in remembrance of Independence Day and Patriot Day in 2023. The $10 vouchers can be picked up at participating U.S. Eagle branches and redeemed at the following establishments: Nick & Jimmy's Bar & Grill, Mykonos Café and Taverna, Meraki Coffee & Market, and Kap's Diner.

"This is a small token to express our appreciation. Our first responders, military, and veterans make sacrifices for us every day, and we can't thank them enough for what they do for us," said President/CEO Marsha Majors.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 80,000 members, and as a four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union