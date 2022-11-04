InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient & Soothing Calming Device (PBT-205)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device to provide soothing & calming stimulation to the arm, leg, back or torso," said an inventor, from Prescott Valley, Ariz., "so I invented the CALMING ARM. My design would be extremely relaxing and it could help relieve stress and anxiety."

The patent-pending invention creates an improved way to provide calming & soothing stimulation. In doing so, it eliminates the need for help from another person. As a result, it offers soothing comfort and it could help to relieve stress and tension. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and health care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

