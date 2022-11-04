Broadview Group Adds Jack Gries as Associate

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of Jack Gries to the investment team.

Broadview Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Broadview Group Holdings) (PRNewswire)

Jack joins Broadview as an Associate after spending the past three years working in the Middle Market M&A group at BMO Capital Markets ("BMO"). While at BMO, Jack supported the execution of M&A transactions across various industries, including specialty distribution, industrials and industrial services, branded consumer products, B2B food, multi-unit retail, restaurants, software-as-a-service, and business services. Jack has a strong M&A skill set and will play an integral role in the execution of the direct investing strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Jack join Broadview at a pivotal point in the firm's trajectory. Jack has highly relevant transactional experience that has been immediately accretive to the team," said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broadview. "By building out the core pillars of our direct investments team, we are well positioned to execute on our investment strategy in partnering with successful, growth-oriented business owners to build meaningful and sustainable long-term value."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food and agriculture businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

Contact: contact@broadviewgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadview Group Holdings, LLC