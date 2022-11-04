AAOS Again Named one of the "Best and Brightest® Companies to Work for in the Nation" and a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace

Organization recognized for exceptional work-life balance, communication, employee education and retention

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has once again been named a best place to work. The organization was recognized as one of the "Best and Brightest® Companies to Work for in Chicago and in the Nation" by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) for the second consecutive year.

AAOS has demonstrated how to create a rewarding work environment by bringing employees together through a shared mission and fostering a community that values innovation, learning and diversity. The recognition marks the seventh such workplace award the company has received since 2020, including Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces.

"Receiving the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation' year-over-year is a testament to the passion and dedication of our employees and leadership," AAOS CEO Tom Arend, JD, CAE said. "Employee needs and preferences have shifted since the pandemic and the AAOS has worked hard to keep a steady pulse on the health of our organization and culture. In fact, we've seen several employees return to AAOS after brief experiences at other organizations, citing AAOS' core values and strong benefits."

With the help of an independent research firm, the NABR reviewed more than 2,500 nominations for the 2022 "Best and Brightest" award based on employee feedback regarding key measures such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. This year, 315 organizations were selected for their exceptional dedication to their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

"The 2022 winning organizations stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice," NABR President and CEO Jennifer Kluge said. "They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees."

AAOS previously won the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation" award and was named one of "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for" in both 2021 and 2022.

Living Its Core Values

AAOS is also celebrating its third consecutive time being named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune. This award is also based on employee feedback gathered through the third-party survey service Energage. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of organizational culture including alignment, execution, connection and more.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. "In today's market, it is paramount for employers to allow staff to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About the AAOS

With more than 38,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, Pacific Northwest and nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

