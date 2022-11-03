Student Coin Releases New Whitepaper and Video Explaining STC Ecosystem

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, Student Coin released an updated version of its whitepaper . The document covers all changes in the Ecosystem and outlines the company's general approach to long-term development. The whitepaper reveal was supplied with the release of a video guiding the community through all the changes and presenting an in-depth explanation of STC's vision and mission.

The two key aspects: Business and Education

The delivered formats define two key areas that all steps taken by STC in the nearest future play into. The business aspect consists of actions oriented toward increasing STC Token's fundamental value. The educational part of Student Coin will be realized by producing wide-scale education about the blockchain industry by establishing an STC Educational panel . This approach is incentivized by remaining loyal to its prime ideas, building brand recognition, and reaching new users.

Supplied by a well-organized financial strategy, the approach taken shall assure each community member of the team's dedication and a strong focus on delivering value to the project.

What's new?

The released Student Coin whitepaper informs about creating the STC.XYZ Group and Business & Finance unit. The STC.XYZ will be a mother organization managing every activity influencing the fundamental value of the STC Token. While maintaining values of low risk and non-speculative attitude, as a holding, it will protect the funds and secure against recession consequences and crisis in the crypto market. It will play a substantial role in the STC DAO Votings and granting.

Products and key partners

STC whitepaper covers the role of each project involved in the Ecosystem and informs about its current form and further roadmap. It emphasizes the STC Wallet as a central point of STC Token Management, as well as the heart of DAO Votings bonuses' granting. Presenting the status of its core products, the document contains a section dedicated to outlining how the company's key partner - Logium , as well as Coinpaper and other units of STC, fit into its vision.

Where to follow the company's next steps? All necessary links and sources.

