Medlogix Announces that Jonna Jeffers has Joined the Organization as Vice President, Regulatory and Compliance

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Claims Management innovator Medlogix today announced the addition of Jonna Jeffers as Vice President, Regulatory and Compliance. In this role, Jonna and her team will be responsible for monitoring and analyzing all federal and state regulations that impact Medlogix and their customers for applicability and compliance.

Jonna is a seasoned compliance professional with over 25 years' experience working for a large national insurance carrier. During her tenure, she held various roles within the Regulatory and Compliance Department where she led a team that conducted large-scale, complex, national compliance governance initiatives

"Jonna is a key addition to our company," said Chad Gross, Medlogix's Chief Operating Officer. "Her regulatory and compliance experience in the insurance industry will be a valuable resource not only to Medlogix, but to all of our stakeholders."

"I am excited to hit the ground running and lend my expertise to Medlogix's National Regulatory and Compliance efforts," said Jeffers. "The company has a longstanding reputation as a best-in-class medical claims management provider. I am eager to contribute to their continued success."

About Medlogix

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals, and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by more than 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. What makes us truly different, however, is the standard we set for ourselves in terms of service to our customers. It begins by coming to work each day with the goal of improving upon everything we do. Whether it's our process, our technology, an idea that advances the industry, or any aspect of the customer experience, we are committed to making a positive impact, and it is why we can say with confidence, "Expect Exceptional." Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

