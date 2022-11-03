Boeing Partners with Translation App Tarjimly to Help Break Language Barriers

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Tarjimly, an app-based language and translation service, announced a new partnership to increase translation access for refugees and immigrants around the world.

Boeing's $100,000 multi-year investment will help Tarjimly enhance the app user experience and will enable more than 10,000 translator connections for 5,000 refugees in need of critical language support. This increase in real-time support will result in refugees receiving humanitarian services twice as fast.

"Equitable access to information is a key human right, and Tarjimly is an easy-to-use, free and easily accessible tool that aims to help millions of refugees and immigrants around the world get the information they need quickly," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. "We are proud to support Tarjimly in its mission to break down language barriers for those who are seeking humanitarian aid, and we are excited about this innovative partnership and the opportunity to extend various translating opportunities to Boeing employees all around the world."

Tarjimly is the world's most accessible translation service, which instantly connects refugees and humanitarians with global volunteer translators in 120+ languages. There are 30 million refugees worldwide, and of those, 44% are unable to understand the information they're given or effectively communicate with people trying to help them. Language barriers acutely harm immigrants and refugees by restricting access to support services, which leads to increased isolation, abuse and systemic poverty.

"Language shouldn't be a reason for denial of service. At Tarjimly, we believe it's a human right to be heard and understood," said Atif Javed, Tarjimly's executive director. "We are excited to partner with the Boeing community to democratize language access for displaced persons globally."

This partnership leverages Boeing's dynamic, global and multi-lingual employee base, offering Boeing employees opportunities to become volunteer translators or interpreters through participation in a training curriculum led by Tarjimly.

Tarjimly was also recently awarded the AI for Humanity Prize and was named a finalist for the Elevate Prize, both from the Massachusetts Institute for Technology's Solve initiative.

About The Boeing Company

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

About Tarjimly

Tarjimly is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2017 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis. Our mission is to eliminate language barriers in humanitarian settings around the world. Our vision is a world where refugees, immigrants, and other vulnerable communities never suffer from language barriers, regardless of whether they are stuck in a camp or resettling in a new country. To achieve this mission, we leverage the power of technologies and communities to provide language support during any humanitarian need and crisis.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

media@Boeing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Boeing