Ram 1500 Named 'Truck of Texas' at Annual Texas Truck Rodeo

2023 Grand Wagoneer Receives Best Interior and Best New Feature

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The no-compromise benchmark for full-size pick-up trucks, the Ram 1500, earns top honor as Truck of Texas , Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas category for a fifth consecutive year and Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas category for the seventh consecutive year

New 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel earns the title of Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas and extends Ram's dominance in the Heavy Duty category for a sixth consecutive year

Wagoneer, the premium extension of the Jeep® brand, receives Best Interior (2023 Grand Wagoneer) and Best New Feature for the Hurricane Twin Turbo engine (2023 Grand Wagoneer and 2023 Wagoneer)

The Ram 1500 lassoed top honors as the Truck of Texas at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA). Ram Truck secured six awards at the event, including several consecutive honors. Members also gave accolades to Wagoneer, the premium extension of the Jeep® brand, for Best Interior and for Best New Feature with the Hurricane Twin Turbo engine. After two days of challenging on- and off-road driving, TAWA members voted for the best performing vehicles and Stellantis brands secured eight of 19 possible awards.

In addition to the coveted Truck of Texas title, Ram dominated the competition, winning Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas for a fifth consecutive year; Heavy Duty Pickup of Truck of Texas for a sixth consecutive year and Luxury category for a seventh consecutive year. Ram 1500 also picked up awards for Best Performance and Highest Personal Appeal.

"TAWA writers/jurors were able to drive both the Ram 1500 Limited and the high-performance TRX and both impressed on and off road," said Teia Collier, president of TAWA. "Ram Limited performed seamlessly and is both stunning and comfortable inside, while the TRX is pure fun and performance. The combination the Ram 1500 lineup offers impressed our jurors and makes it the Truck of Texas."

Overall, Stellantis brands took home an impressive number of awards, including:

This year's Rodeo was held at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas, featuring both on-road and technical off-road driving opportunities. TAWA members cast their votes after two days of vehicle evaluations. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant's overall utility, value and performance.

TAWA

The Texas Auto Writers Association, Inc. was founded in 1987 by automotive journalists who wanted to provide an avenue of professional growth, development, and networking. These professionals sought to create an automotive event that was unique to Texas and the result was the TAWA Truck Rodeo; since 1993, Truck Rodeos have been held all over the state of Texas. In 2003, TAWA created an event for sedans, sports cars, and other vehicles not eligible for the Truck Rodeo, now called the Texas Auto Roundup. For more information, visit www.texasautowriters.org.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmark:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Wagoneer

Stellantis North America

