Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Earns Integrated Home Award

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), a leading supplier of all-climate Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems, announces it is the recipient of an Honorable Mention Award in the 2022 CEE Integrated Home Competition in the Connected Heating and Cooling Equipment category for the Deluxe Wall-mounted System with H2i plus® and kumo touch™ wireless controller.

The Integrated Home Competition presented by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) identifies and supports newly available products designed for comfortable, convenient, connected homes. 2022 marks the first year METUS entered the competition. Judges honored 16 innovative connected home devices demonstrating the four tenets of the CEE Integrated Home Initiative: energy savings, demand flexibility, consumer amenity, and security.

"Thanks to CEE for selecting one of our variable-capacity heat pump systems to be included amongst this year's honorees," says Chris North, senior specialist, residential product marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. "CEE is a true change agent accelerating the development and availability of energy-efficient products. Our systems help homes in all climates maximize their potential for energy efficiency, decarbonization and comfort without fossil fuels, so we appreciate CEE as a fellow traveler with a complementary mission."

The honored product, Deluxe Wall-mounted Heat Pump System with Hyper-Heating INVERTER® (H2i plus®) technology, uses an enhanced compressor system to deliver 100% of rated heating capacity at outdoor temperatures as low as -5º F and continued operation down to -13º F without supplemental heat. According to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, cold-climate air-source heat pumps can reduce household energy consumption by up to 40%, with homeowners currently using electric resistance (e.g., baseboard heat) or fuel oil heating systems likely to see the most cost savings. Homeowners can use the kumo touch controller, a wall-mounted wireless controller with touchscreen operation, for remote control of personal comfort.

The Integrated Home Competition judges included individuals with expertise in usability, interoperability, energy-efficiency program administration, product installation, technology performance, sales and design. Judges carefully considered detailed product submission information and observed the entries' operation and user interfaces. The award-winning products will be recognized at industry events, showcased on the Integrated Home Competition website, and promoted by select CEE member energy-efficiency program administrators through local offerings.

About the CEE Integrated Home Competition

The CEE Integrated Home is a connected, fuel neutral, interactive, and efficient home where devises and systems effectively communicate to provide new customers, utility system, and societal value. The Integrated Home Competition supports this vision through public promotion of commercially available solutions that are simple, reliable, well-designed, and highly functional. It provides a platform for distinguishing information in service to Integrated Demand Side Management Objectives, including traditional energy savings. The Competition is organized by the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the American Lighting Association (ALA), the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) and UL; it is sponsored by over thirty energy efficiency utilities, trade associations, and research entities across the United States and Canada.

About Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Formed in May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) is the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems in the United States and Latin America.

A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., the company provides innovative products, systems and solutions capable of heating and cooling a broad range of applications, from a home to a large commercial building with superior efficiency, comfort and control.

The family of brands supported by METUS includes: Mitsubishi Electric, Trane® / Mitsubishi Electric and American Standard® / Mitsubishi Electric. More information is available at www.metahvac.com.

