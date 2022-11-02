Intel 471 Acquires SpiderFoot

Acquisition further bolsters Intel 471's suite of threat intelligence solutions and provides a new level of insight for the company's portfolio of clients

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel 471 , the premier provider of cyber threat intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams across the globe, today announced the acquisition of SpiderFoot , a best-in-class provider of open-source intelligence, attack surface management and digital investigations. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Intel 471 Logo (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of SpiderFoot's complementary threat intelligence solutions expands Intel 471's leading cyber threat intelligence portfolio, further enabling Intel 471 to deliver unmatched cybersecurity insights to its global clients. Intel 471 will invest in enhancing SpiderFoot's existing tools and plans to integrate SpiderFoot's advanced capabilities into the TITAN platform over the coming months. Additionally, as part of the acquisition, SpiderFoot Founder, Steve Micallef, joins Intel 471 as Vice President of Attack Surface Technology.

SpiderFoot is an OSINT automation platform for threat intelligence operations and digital investigations. Available as open source on GitHub and as a commercial SaaS, SpiderFoot has been developed for over a decade, enabling threat intelligence and security teams to identify vulnerabilities and threats posed to their organizations.

"Organizations of all sizes are facing unparalleled cybersecurity challenges as the complexity and severity of attacks intensifies," said Mark Arena, CEO of Intel 471. "At Intel 471, our mission is to protect the world's organizations from today's most prevalent cyber risks and threats. Our acquisition of SpiderFoot reinforces our commitment to our mission by enhancing our portfolio and providing premier cyber threat intelligence solutions to organizations across the globe."

"We're excited to become part of the Intel 471 team," said Steve Micallef. "The data returned from a SpiderFoot scan provides insight into possible data leaks, vulnerabilities or other sensitive information that can be leveraged during a penetration test, red team exercise or for threat intelligence. Bringing SpiderFoot's innovative technology and 10 years of insight to Intel 471 will provide customers with the industry's most comprehensive and secure threat intelligence experience available on the market today."

To learn more about SpiderFoot, please visit https://www.spiderfoot.net/ .

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

The company's TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/ .

Media Contact

For Intel 471:

John Kreuzer / Justin Finnegan

Lumina Communications for Intel 471

Intel471@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intel 471