THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS ARE PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THEIR DOCUMENTARY, UNIMAGINABLE, AT THE OSCAR QUALIFYING ST. LOUIS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL NOVEMBER 5, 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glowmedia project announces the world premiere of our new documentary, Unimaginable, written and directed by Angela Cohen of Charley Bear Productions

Announcing World Premiere of The Glowmedia Project and Charley Bear Productions documentary - Unimaginable

Unimaginable: Amidst an unprecedented pandemic, teenagers faced a staggering rise in mental health issues and a precarious, uncertain future. This uplifting documentary provides surprising insights into the creative coping mechanisms of three socioeconomically and racially disparate teens during this period of isolation.

Marci Wiseman, of The deNovo Initiative states, "The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Our teens are living in an unprecedented time, navigating situations and pressures with which the adults in their lives have little to no experience. Glowmedia's films provide a 21st century communication tool to address mental health issues with this vulnerable population."

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT

With over 1 million views of its films, the glowmedia project educates youth, their families, and educators in an effort to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS

The mission of Charley Bear Productions is to lead social change by telling unique and diverse stories showcasing the female voice.

ABOUT THE DENOVO INITIATIVE

The deNovo Initiative is a private foundation that supports filmmakers who challenge our preconceptions and use their films as catalysts to overcome political polarization, racism, anti-immigrant anger, ageism, ableism, and cultural divisions.

