Compulocks Preparing for new iPad launch

SANTA FE SPRINGS, California , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple has launched its latest products including the new 10th generation 10.9" iPad. With its A14 Bionic chip for faster processing times and performance, and USB-C port to connect drives, docks and accessories this will quickly become a business favorite as did the 10.2" generations.

iPad Touch allows new Sign-in and Payment uses and the Landscape front camera is ideal for video conferencing. Add the Apple Pencil and this is a versatile business unit that will no doubt be adopted for soft POS, Check-In stations and customer interactions alongside a myriad of business uses.

With this powerful new device comes the need to effectively deploy them and meet the needs of differing users and use environments - whether retail, hospitality, or general business.

Compulocks' is the solution of choice for businesses looking to draw maximum advantage from iPads. Having created the first non-invasive display solution when Apple released the original iPad in 2010, Compulocks is again first to respond with secured display solutions. Today, based on over 10 years of experience, there is a comprehensive range including flexible wall mounts, counter stands, kiosks, and floor displays that answer different business needs across industry.

The new iPad 10.9" will take business to the next level and businesses all over the world choose Compulocks' solutions to protect their iPads and MacBooks, engage with their customers, provide a seamless experience, and strengthen their image.

Compulocks designs and manufactures a wide range of IT hardware security, and laptop and tablet display solutions. Our vast experience in the market, combined with quick and meticulous work enables us to create smart solutions for the latest product launches and be first to market. Our range of solutions is suited for any environment and with an in-house R&D team we provide our customers with innovative and exciting high-end customization projects to answer any need and requirement. Our high-quality products are used by companies from Start-Up to Fortune 500, across industries including retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, and government.

