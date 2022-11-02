Cloudera Expands Partner Opportunities, Accelerates Go to Market

Revamped Cloudera Partner Network offers a more robust partner ecosystem to drive demand, fuel growth and establish new revenue pathways

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the hybrid data company, today announced Cloudera Partner Network, a redesigned partner program that recognizes and rewards partners for their contribution to Cloudera's go-to-market success. Cloudera Partner Network includes a competency-based, points-driven approach to leverage expanded program opportunities, more comprehensive tools and support, and industry-leading incentives and promotions. The program was designed to help partners guide their customers to adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform. Cloudera Partner Network replaces the Cloudera Connect partner program.

"Our extensive partner network helps us reach new markets and customers. Investing in the channel means that more businesses, across all verticals, will be able to go beyond data to accelerate their business," said Rachel Tuller, Head of Global Partner Strategy and Alliances. "Partners drive growth for us, while helping their customers make the most of their data and insights, in any cloud. We have listened to their feedback, evaluated their needs, and launched a new program designed to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Cloudera Partner Network represents an increased investment in the channel to ensure each partner derives tangible value as we continue to grow together."

"Cloudera has always focused on helping businesses make the most of their data, and the new Cloudera Partner Network will help us build more strategic relationships, add more value to our customers and close larger, more profitable deals," said Baz Khuti, President at Modak USA. "The new incentives, tools and training resources will better support our customers on their data and digital transformation journeys."

Members will enjoy the following benefits through the Cloudera Partner Network:

Improved and enhanced tools to better enable and support go to market, such as an intuitive Marketing Automation Platform and Asset Library

Increased financial commitment through new rebate and market development fund programs

Enhanced training and enablement, with a dedicated Partner Success Team

Program benefits that support delivery of the new CDP One SaaS solution

Shortened time to market capabilities with FastTrack Onboarding Program

Cloudera Partner Network is tier-based. As partners collect points and earn competencies, they advance through the levels – Member, Select, Premier, and Strategic. At each tier, they receive access to exclusive discounts and other membership benefits, including access to the new analyst recommended CDP One SaaS solution.

