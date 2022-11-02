Anywhere(SM) Named to Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies List for Second Year in a Row

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), recently announced its recognition by Forbes magazine as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies for the second consecutive year. The prominent list is based off direct feedback from female employees and is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"I am incredibly proud that Forbes has once again recognized Anywhere as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "At Anywhere, women fuel our success across a number of critical business, strategic, and financial leadership roles. Our female colleagues empower an inclusive Anywhere culture that attracts and supports female employees across all backgrounds as we work together to empower everyone's next move."

Organizations included on the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies list are multinational corporations evaluated in an independent survey of approximately 85,000 women. Survey participation was strictly anonymous, and evaluations were based on both direct and indirect feedback. The Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies designation comes on the heels of an additional Forbes recognition for Anywhere: World's Best Employers 2022.

"Anywhere has paved the way for women in leadership through our relentless focus on great talent. We are intentional in providing resources and opportunities for women to grow, both personally and professionally," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. "I'm inspired every day by the women leaders across Anywhere who are dedicated to making a big impact across our company and our industry by empowering those around them to aim high in their careers."

Leading the Way for Women in the Industry

Anywhere boasts strong female leadership representation, with women comprising 36 percent of the Anywhere Board of Directors, 60 percent of the company's Executive Committee, and 70 percent of employees across the enterprise. Anywhere has been recognized for gender diversity on its Board of Directors by Executive Women of New Jersey and the Women's Forum of New York.

The company offers a Women's Employee Resource Group (ERG), which hosts events and panels on career growth, leadership, and other topics throughout the year. Additionally, the Women in Tech & Product Group at Anywhere is open to the entire company and supports the advancement of women in technology while providing a forum for women to have honest conversations about challenges they face in this field.

Anywhere and its portfolio of brands encourage career development, leadership, and entrepreneurship for members of diverse communities across the real estate industry, through various programs including the industry-first Inclusive Ownership Program, designed to invest in the success of diverse franchise owners, including women and minority groups; What Moves Her, a program that supports women finding their path to leadership; and CENTURY 21's Empowering Latinas program, aimed at assisting Latina entrepreneurs in obtaining their real estate license. Anywhere is also a national partner of WomanUP, an organization focused on increasing the representation of women-owned brokerages and women in corporate leadership roles across the real estate industry.

As one of the largest full service residential real estate services companies in the U.S., Anywhere is dedicated to creating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is a vocal advocate for equal opportunity and fair housing. In June, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

