ViewRay Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Total revenue for the third quarter 2022 was approximately $26.5 million, primarily from four revenue units, compared to approximately $19.2 million, primarily from three revenue units, in the third quarter of 2021.
- Received eight new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $47.5 million, compared to seven new orders totaling $39.4 million in the third quarter 2021.
- Total backlog increased to $370.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to approximately $295.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of a customer deposit reflected in restricted cash, was $146.9 million as of September 30, 2022. Cash usage for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $15.3 million.
"Our team delivered another solid quarter on orders, revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and operating expense discipline," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "Customer reaction to our SMART Pancreas trial and the full 12 month MIRAGE data is outstanding. Our clinical data are driving demand for MRIdian therapy. We're also very pleased by the customer response to our A3i launch which we are now broadening."
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $26.5 million, compared to $19.2 million for the same period last year.
Total cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $22.0 million, compared to $17.3 million for the same period last year.
Total gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $4.5 million, compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year.
Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $28.4 million, compared to $25.2 million for the same period last year.
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $26.1 million, or $(0.14) per share, compared to $25.3 million, or $(0.15) per share, for the same period last year.
ViewRay's total cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of a customer deposit reflected in restricted cash, was $146.9 million as of September 30, 2022.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $67.5 million, compared to $49.7 million for the same period last year.
Total gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.6 million, compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year.
Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $86.8 million, inclusive of a $1.8 million impairment charge, compared to $75.0 million for the same period last year.
Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $79.5 million, or $(0.44) per share, compared to $83.0 million, or $(0.51) per share, for the same period last year.
Financial Guidance
The Company updated its 2022 guidance. The Company is again raising the bottom end of its revenue guidance from $90 million to $94 million, and reiterated the top end of the range of $104 million. This change is based on improved visibility and confidence in achieving the new revenue range.
The Company is revising its cash usage guidance to be in the range of $78 million to $92 million. This move is based on the Company's year-to-date cash usage of nearly $73 million and risk in the timing of receipt of a couple large system related payments. System shipments for the year remain on track but, installation project timelines related to construction and permitting activities routinely change and can result in an impact on the interquarter timing of payments. The Company expects to collect these payments in 2023 and for those payments to benefit 2023 cash.
Conference Call and Webcast
ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-webinars.
After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Financial Events and Webinars", for 14 days following the call.
About ViewRay®
ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2022, anticipated future orders, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation, and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize the MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, our operations and global supply chains, disruptions in the supply or changes in costs of raw materials, labor, product components or transportation services, including as a result of inflation, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
VIEWRAY, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product
$ 20,865
$ 14,126
$ 50,748
$ 36,422
Service
5,507
4,933
16,411
12,954
Distribution rights
118
118
356
356
Total revenue
26,490
19,177
67,515
49,732
Cost of revenue:
Product
16,798
12,707
46,758
35,572
Service
5,238
4,576
15,118
13,616
Total cost of revenue
22,036
17,283
61,876
49,188
Gross profit (loss)
4,454
1,894
5,639
544
Operating expenses:
Research and development
8,100
8,370
24,381
22,783
Selling and marketing
7,335
4,296
21,764
10,196
General and administrative
12,935
12,519
38,858
42,016
Impairment charges
—
—
1,816
—
Total operating expenses
28,370
25,185
86,819
74,995
Loss from operations
(23,916)
(23,291)
(81,180)
(74,451)
Interest income
540
4
628
9
Interest expense
(1,509)
(1,061)
(2,765)
(3,179)
Other income (expense), net
(1,222)
(913)
3,803
(5,359)
Loss before provision for income taxes
$ (26,107)
$ (25,261)
$ (79,514)
$ (82,980)
Provision for income taxes
—
—
—
—
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$ (26,107)
$ (25,261)
$ (79,514)
$ (82,980)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.44)
$ (0.51)
Weighted-average common shares used to
181,045,785
164,244,972
180,460,490
162,278,489
Gross Orders
$ 47,460
$ 39,400
$ 134,615
$ 118,150
Backlog
$ 370,519
$ 295,134
$ 370,519
$ 295,134
VIEWRAY, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 142,276
$ 218,348
Accounts receivable, net of allowance $234 and none, respectively
28,698
21,659
Inventory, net of allowance of $2,049 and $3,071, respectively
30,915
29,617
Deposits on purchased inventory
9,422
4,778
Deferred cost of revenue
5,175
3,342
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,400
5,803
Total current assets
221,886
283,547
Property and equipment, net
20,024
20,242
Restricted cash
4,596
1,460
Intangible assets, net
40
44
Right-of-use assets
6,480
9,661
Other assets
7,185
6,853
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 260,211
$ 321,807
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 19,665
$ 9,199
Accrued liabilities
18,891
26,555
Customer deposits
18,489
20,784
Operating lease liability, current
2,783
2,561
Current portion of long-term debt
—
3,222
Deferred revenue, current
23,373
13,920
Total current liabilities
83,201
76,241
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
3,471
4,232
Long-term debt
58,629
54,031
Warrant liabilities
3,123
6,795
Operating lease liability, noncurrent
5,946
8,066
Other long-term liabilities
1,586
2,647
TOTAL LIABILITIES
155,956
152,012
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares
—
—
Common stock, par value of 0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares
1,800
1,782
Additional paid-in capital
919,101
905,145
Accumulated deficit
(816,646)
(737,132)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
104,255
169,795
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 260,211
$ 321,807
