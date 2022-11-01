LexisNexis VitalChek Network Helps Ensure Safe Passage of the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from North Carolina to Washington, D.C.

This Year's 78-Foot-Tall People's Tree Will be Harvested from the Pisgah National Forest and Celebrated at Multiple Stops in North Carolina and Virginia During Its 1000 Journey to the Capitol

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building each year for the holiday season. The national forests in North Carolina are working with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors to bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C., with support from sponsors including Permit Wizard from LexisNexis® VitalChek Network.

The 78-foot-tall red spruce will be harvested from North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest in early November and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile tour titled "From the Mountains to the Sea." The journey will include a series of outdoor community celebrations across North Carolina and Virginia before arriving at the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2022, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by North Carolinians. Smaller companion trees will decorate offices inside the U.S. Capitol building and other sites in Washington, D.C.

Due to the size of the tree, transporters must follow oversized transportation rules and carefully plan routes to avoid disruptions. Various state laws require transporters to secure permits as they move along the designated route. Permit Wizard's vast knowledge of these state requirements and the U.S. transportation system will help ensure the tree's safe delivery.

"We are beyond grateful for the partners who play a vital role in bringing the tree to Washington, D.C.," said James Melonas, Forest Supervisor of National Forests in North Carolina.

"We are thrilled that Permit Wizard is once again able to guide and ensure the safe delivery of the people's tree to the U.S. Capitol," said Jeff Piefke, general manager at LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., which manages Permit Wizard. "This tour represents a coming together of people and systems to provide an opportunity to help the nation celebrate the holiday season. Permit Wizard is the ideal tool for this massive transportation undertaking since it easily facilitates application submissions for route approval."

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout North Carolina and beyond state lines," said Bruce Ward, President of Choose Outdoors. "We're grateful for the time and resources Permit Wizard provides to help make this national Christmas tree journey the best year yet."

