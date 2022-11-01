InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote Finder for Flat Screen Televisions (CTK-2855)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to find the remote for your flat screen television," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the FLAT SCREEN TV REMOTE FINDER. My design could help to prevent lost or misplaced remotes."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to locate the remote for a flat screen TV or other device. In doing so, it saves time and effort when searching for the remote. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a simple and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it can be used to locate universal remote controls.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2855, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

