Innovate Cities announces partnership with Canadian technology provider Replica Analytics

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Innovate Cities is proud to announce our partnership with Canadian technology provider Replica Analytics, an Aetion company. Replica Analytics is the premier technology- based Synthetic Data Generation (SDG) technology provider to the healthcare industry, developing software for generating synthetic data that protects the personal privacy of data subjects and maintains the statistical properties of real data. Through this partnership, Innovate Cities will leverage Replica's SDG technologies for CityShield, Innovate Cities' Data Trust, which is designed for safe data sharing. Replica will create privacy-preserving, non-identifiable, synthetic versions of any personally identifiable information, so that this data can be shared while protecting privacy. Innovate Cities shares Replica Analytics' commitment to data privacy, and to the application of de-identified data for the greater good.

"To innovate, organizations need to leverage data, but they face many challenges obtaining access to realistic datasets while at the same time preserving privacy in a manner consistent with contemporary regulations. Synthetic data generation is a powerful technology that is gaining rapid adoption to help solve this problem," says Dr. Khaled El Emam, SVP and GM of Replica Analytics.

"Synthetic data maintain the statistical properties of real data while simultaneously ensuring that privacy risks are totally minimized, thereby supporting responsible data sharing and enabling AI efforts, as well as many other innovations."

The Innovate Cities team is fully aligned with Replica Analytics' commitment to privacy protection, data analysis, machine learning, and building successful businesses, and our data trust reflects that alignment. In the words of Innovate Cities' Executive Director, Hugh O'Reilly,

"CityShield, the Innovate Cities Data Trust, is founded on the principles of Privacy By Design. The use of Replica Analytics technology, combined with our governance principles – which include the appointment of Dr. Ann Cavoukian as our independent Chief Privacy Officer – demonstrate the strength of our commitment to the protection of individual privacy."

Commenting on the partnership between our two organizations, Dr. Ann Cavoukian noted, "I agreed to become the Chief Privacy Officer of CityShield because of the strong commitment Innovate Cities has made to the protection of personal privacy. The Innovate Cities governance model, as well as its unwavering use of technologies like those offered by Replica Analytics, are examples of that strong commitment."

About Replica Analytics, an Aetion company

Replica Analytics is the premier science-based SDG technology provider to the healthcare industry. The company is a pioneer in the development of unique technologies for generating privacy-protective synthetic data that maintain the statistical properties of real-world data (RWD). The company was acquired in late 2021 by Aetion, the leading regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) technology provider. Replica Synthesis software provides a full suite of synthetic data generation and evaluation capabilities that can solve multiple grand challenges facing the life sciences industry, and health research in general. For more information, visit: https://replica-analytics.com/.

About Aetion

Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

About Innovate Cities

Innovative Cities is an action-oriented, not-for-profit organization that believes in the power and value of data. We bring together industry leaders and innovators to accelerate new technologies applied to the urban environment in a manner that protects data privacy and security.

Innovate Cities is committed to creating more inclusive, livable and sustainable cities which use data to improve citizens' quality of life, while protecting their privacy and earning their trust.

