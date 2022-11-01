DuPont Completes M&M Divestiture to Celanese

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today completed the previously announced divestiture of the majority of its former Mobility & Materials segment (the "M&M Business" or the "M&M Divestiture") to Celanese for a purchase price of $11 billion in cash, subject to customary transaction adjustments in accordance with the transaction agreement dated February 17, 2022.

The results of the M&M Business were reclassified and reported as discontinued operations beginning in first quarter 2022 for current and historical periods.

The Company will provide further information, including intended use of proceeds, as part of its upcoming third quarter 2022 earnings conference call scheduled for November 8, 2022.

