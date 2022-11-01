Dresser Utility Solutions acquires Total Piping Solutions (TPS), expands product offerings in water and wastewater markets

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresser Utility Solutions, a leading provider of metering, electronics, instrumentation, flow control, distribution repair products, and over pressure protection devices to utility and industrial customers, has acquired the assets of Total Piping Solutions (TPS) that will be incorporated into the Dresser Pipeline Solutions (DPS) business.

Dresser Utility Solutions has acquired Total Piping Solutions, expanding its product offerings in water and wastewater markets. (PRNewswire)

The asset acquisition will include transfer of use of TPS patents and trademarked products, expanding DPS' distribution network and portfolio of products that are designed specifically for water and wastewater markets and applications. Specifically, TPS trademarked products TX3, Triple Tap, Quick Cam, and Ultra-Sleeve, which fit a wide range of applications, will now be positioned for accelerated growth when combined with Dresser's existing product line which includes AIS-compliant products to diameters of 120-in. plus.

Joe Tarszowicz, vice president of operations, DPS, said, "This acquisition is a complimentary move for both Dresser and TPS and will benefit water utilities and municipalities, by allowing us to provide a complete product portfolio to assist in the remediation and renewal of aging infrastructure in the U.S. and globally."

Daryl Piontek, President of Operations and Engineering, TPS, said, "TPS offers innovative, patented products designed specifically for water, wastewater, and industrial applications. Dresser's vast manufacturing expertise, combined with our customer-focused solutions, will allow for innovative new product development designed for the water market."

The TPS product line will be managed under the Dresser Pipeline Solutions organization.

The Dresser Utility Solutions family of companies includes: Dresser Measurement, Dresser Actaris Gas, Dresser Pipeline Solutions, Flow Safe, ROOTS Regulators, Nibsco Automation, ANDCO, RCS, and Texsteam.

About Dresser Utility Solutions

For more than a century, Dresser Utility Solutions has been a leading worldwide manufacturer of highly engineered products for critical infrastructure in the global utility and industrial sectors. Our product lines span across metering, electronics, instrumentation, flow control, pressure control and distribution repair products. The aging gas and water utility asset base and heightened focus on ESG necessitate innovative solutions and products, which Dresser Utility Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Dresser Utility Solutions has a global presence with approximately 750 employees and a sales presence in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.dresserutility.com.

