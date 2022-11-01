Dr. Heather Pressler Spoke on "Becoming an Influencer for Your Personal Brand" at the AFWA Women Who Count Conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Heather Pressler, Founder of BlueHuki marketing agency, was a featured speaker at the Women Who Count Conference on October 25-28, 2022.

Her session was called "Becoming an Influencer for Your Personal Brand," and she taught attendees how to post content and grow their network to effectively promote themselves and their brands. The 1 and ½ hour session was standing room only.

"There were so many accomplished, intelligent women at the AFWA conference," said Dr. Pressler. "It was such an honor to be invited to speak on using social media to elevate your personal brand at the Women Who Count National Conference."

Women Who Count is an annual conference hosted by the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance (AFWA). Each year, 200+ accounting and finance professionals are invited to come together for four days of networking and education. Featuring a wide variety of speakers, the conference covers topics such as accounting, tax, finance, leadership, communications, and more.

"I learned so much," said Kelly Klomparens, Senior Accountant - WBENC and past President of AFWA Washington, DC. "I see all these different aspects of social media on the front end, but never knew how some of these things on the back end work." Klomparens was an attendee of Dr. Pressler's session and the one to nominate her for this national speaking engagement.

Dr. Pressler runs a digital marketing agency based in the DC area. Focusing on return-on-investment marketing strategies for highly technical professions, she helps businesses emphasize the customer experience. Dr. Pressler boasts a unique technology and scientific background, bringing 20+ years of experience in science, sales, and marketing of small businesses to the table.

Fun fact: During Dr. Pressler's time as an MIT student, she was one of the first 250 users on Facebook.

About BlueHuki: BlueHuki is a full-service marketing agency operating out of Falls Church City in Northern Virginia. Specializing in social media management, branding, website designs, and ads, it propels businesses online with solutions that work for your budget and industry. All media inquiries can be directed to info@bluehuki.com.

