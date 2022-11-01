Ceres Talent Joins LandrumHR Brand Family

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandrumHR, a full-service human resources firm, has announced the acquisition today of Ceres Talent, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Ceres Talent is a national marketing recruiting firm based in the Washington D.C. Metro area. Ceres Talent offers a variety of flexible models to meet their clients' marketing talent needs, including interim consultants, consultant-to-permanent placements, and direct full-time placements.

The Ceres Talent team continues to be led by Managing Partners Sue Keith and Kathy McConnell and will maintain its name and brand identity, becoming the fifth brand in the LandrumHR portfolio of companies.

"The needs of our clients are always top of mind, and we are continually searching for ways to add value," said LandrumHR President & CEO Britt Landrum III. "Our acquisition of Ceres Talent enables us to bring laser-focused, world-class service to our clients looking for top marketing talent. Adding this area of expertise to our portfolio is something we are proud to be offering."

"We are really excited to join the LandrumHR family of companies," said McConnell. "Partnering with LandrumHR gives us the infrastructure we need to support our continued growth, provides expanded career opportunities for our team and will enable us to offer a strong suite of benefits to our interim consultants."

"While this is a new chapter for Ceres Talent, Kathy and I will continue to manage the firm, along with our amazing team of marketing experts. LandrumHR's commitment to making the business of people easier aligns perfectly with our firm's unwavering commitment to exceptional client and candidate service," said Keith.

Ceres Talent places candidates in marketing roles, from manager to executive levels, with a people-first focus. As long-time marketing professionals themselves, the Ceres Talent team brings a deep understanding of the industry from both the client and candidate perspectives.

LandrumHR's acquisition of Ceres Talent is effective Nov. 1, 2022. Ceres Talent joins hrQ, a human resources search and interim firm, in providing industry-specific recruiting services under the LandrumHR brand.

About LandrumHR

LandrumHR is a full-service human capital company that offers PEO (Professional Employer Organization), Human Resources and Marketing recruiting services, workforce solutions, and enterprise-wide consulting. To learn more about LandrumHR's services, visit landrumhr.com, hrqinc.com, or cerestalent.com.

About Ceres Talent

Ceres Talent is a marketing recruiting firm run by modern-day marketing matchmakers. As long-time marketing professionals ourselves, we speak your language and understand how important hiring the right talent is to your marketing team. Having walked in our candidate's shoes, we pride ourselves on taking a compassionate approach with every person with whom we work and are committed to understanding and supporting your career goals.

