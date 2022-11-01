Ambetter from Coordinated Care Adds Two Counties in Washington to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Washington residents in 31 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Coordinated Care

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Washington is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter from Coordinated Care is available to Washington residents in 31 counties through the Washington Healthplanfinder Marketplace, including locations such as Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, so it is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Beth Johnson, President and CEO of Coordinated Care. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Coordinated Care offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Washington."

As the most affordable health insurance offered in almost all the 31 counties where it's offered, Ambetter from Coordinated Care provides increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Coordinated Care provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Coordinated Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage—all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Ambetter from Coordinated Care Corporation has been serving Washington since 2012 and currently serves more than 280,000 members across its Ambetter, Washington Apple Health Plan, Apple Health Core Connections, and Medicare Advantage Plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Coordinated Care will be offered:

Adams

Asotin

Benton

Chelan

Columbia

Douglas

Ferry

Franklin

Garfield

Grant

Jefferson

King

Kitsap

Kittitas

Klickitat

Lewis

Lincoln

Mason

Okanogan

Pacific

Pend Oreille

Pierce

Skamania

Snohomish

Spokane

Stevens

Thurston

Wahkiakum

Walla Walla

Whitman

Yakima

Washington residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Coordinated Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.CoordinatedCareHealth.com

About Coordinated Care

Coordinated Care provides free and low-cost health insurance coverage to more than 280,000 Medicaid, foster care and marketplace members across Washington state, with more than 30,000 providers in-network. Coordinated Care is committed to improving the health of the community one person at a time. They treat the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits, and connecting them to the care they need. To learn more, visit www.CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

