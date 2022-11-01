Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Health Net plans are Available in Nine Counties Across California

Ambetter plans offer affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for Covered California health insurance marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from Health Net plans are available in nine counties, including locations such as Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and more, offering a variety of health plans that are among the more affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net. "With Ambetter from Health Net, we offer a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

Ambetter from Health Net plans offer quality care, convenient services and wellness rewards to help make health coverage fit within peoples' lives. The health coverage offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Health Net plans provide coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage and pediatric dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Health Net website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies (available through Covered California), and enroll in coverage available directly through Health Net – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points or rewards for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn points or rewards in 2023. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Health Net has been serving California since 1977 and currently protects more than 3,000,000 members across its Medicare, Medi-Cal, and Ambetter and employer-based plans. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Health Net plans will be offered:

Kern (Ambetter HMO only)

Los Angeles

Orange

Placer (Ambetter PPO only)

Riverside

Sacramento (Ambetter PPO only)

San Bernardino

San Diego

Yolo (Ambetter PPO only)

California residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Health Net plans or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ifp.healthnetcalifornia.com/.

About Health Net of California

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 500 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

