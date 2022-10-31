UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on TEMPLAR branded Communications Cable (CAT.6 UTP)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the TEMPLAR branded Communications Cable (CAT.6 UTP) identified below bear unauthorized UL Marks. The CAT.6 UTP Cable has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if the CAT.6 UTP Cable complies with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Templar Communications Cable (CAT.6 UTP)

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Product Labels: The CAT.6 UTP Cable bears an unauthorized UL Mark and the following:

TEMPLAR CAT6 4PR-E355597-D HL CM UL&ETL 75℃ VERIFIED TO ANSI/TIA/EIA-568-C.2 ISO/IEC 11801 304M

Location: The CAT.6 UTP Cable was found in China market.

