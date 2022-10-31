ServicePower Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Field Service Management for Sixth Time

ServicePower again named a Visionary in the Gartner report, which provides an overview of the Field Service Management marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, Inc. – ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has been named a Visionary by Gartner in its October 2022 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. ServicePower has been recognized as a Visionary in this report for the sixth time. To access a complimentary copy of the report, please click here.

Authored by Jim Robinson and Leif-Olof Wallin, the report summarizes the Field Service Management market, and evaluates providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

ServicePower believes its Visionary position reflects its continued innovation of field service technology, and as Gartner states "Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules1." With a solution suite that delivers exceptional customer experiences and helps drive organizations in their digital transformation initiatives, ServicePower uniquely addresses workforces that blend subcontractors and employees with schedule optimization and consumer and worker self-service. Its full field service lifecycle suite aligns field service employees and contractors to deliver a superior customer experience.

"The recognition of ServicePower as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management report is an honor for us and we are extremely proud of it," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "Customer experience is a key differentiator and critical to the sustained growth of any business, and our dedication to this and transforming field service experiences continue to resonate with global organizations, as evidenced by our rapid growth and expansion into new markets."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, Jim Robinson, Leif-Olof Wallin, 24th October 2022

About ServicePower:



ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as AIG, Allstate, GE Appliances, Electrolux, LG, and USAA, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

