Rohde & Schwarz closes fiscal year successfully despite global uncertainty

The Rohde & Schwarz technology company ends a successful 2021/2022 fiscal year with increased revenue and strong order intake. The strategic focus on communications, information and security has enabled the company to remain resilient in the face of global uncertainty. The high-tech solutions from its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions enable industry and government customers to ensure their technological and digital sovereignty.

MUNICH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June) was characterized by diverging trends. Revenue increased to EUR 2.53 billion. The positive operating results were in line with expectations. At EUR 2.84 billion, order intake was significantly higher than in the previous year. On June 30, 2022, the company had around 13,000 employees.

The excellent order intake shows that Rohde & Schwarz is well positioned in its markets. Each of the company's three divisions achieved double-digit growth. However, the conversion of orders into billable sales was impeded by the tight supply chain situation. The company's high degree of vertical integration, with plants in Germany, Czech Republic, Singapore and Malaysia, bolstered its stability.

Innovative test and measurement solutions for future technologies

With its T&M solutions, Rohde & Schwarz provides the foundation for technological advances in growth markets such as wireless communications, automotive, quantum computing and aerospace & defense. This led to strong demand for high-performance wireless testers, signal generators, spectrum analyzers and oscilloscopes.

Mobile communications is driven in particular by the worldwide rollout of 5G networks and the greater availability of 5G-enabled devices. Meanwhile, the 6G standard is on the horizon. Rohde & Schwarz is supporting fundamental 6G research up into the subterahertz range. The automotive market is also defined by widespread technological advances. The focus is on connectivity and communications, i.e. vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. With a newly launched radar test system, the company has established itself as a technological leader in this application field. For the automotive industry, this is a decisive step toward making the vision of autonomous driving a reality.

Security scanners to protect public and private spaces

Rohde & Schwarz security scanners help improve security at events, airports and companies. The R&S® QPS201 security scanner was officially placed on the Qualified Products List of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), taking an important step toward deployment at US airports and other TSA security screening facilities. The scanner now has good prospects in the US market in addition to Europe and Asia.

Rohde & Schwarz as a technology partner in project business

The current geopolitical developments are leading to a reevaluation of security and defense in society and at the political level. Rohde & Schwarz has proven itself a reliable technological partner in numerous customer orders. For example, the company won a major contract from the British Royal Navy to equip also the Batch 2 Type 26 frigates with an integrated communications system. Furthermore, the company landed its first order for a complete R&S naval communications suite in Germany. In the land based defense segment, the company demonstrated its capabilities to the German armed forces with deliveries of the SVFuA/SOVERON®D digital tactical radio for the retrofitted Puma infantry fighting vehicle.

The new R&S® Series 5200 air traffic control radio, which ensures safety for civil aviation, entered the market. The radio was an immediate bestseller in Vietnam, Taiwan, Slovenia, Australia and Malaysia.

In the broadcast & media market segment, Rohde & Schwarz completed development of the first model of a new transmitter generation. The high-power transmitter allows broadcast network operators to significantly reduce their CO 2 emissions and operating expenses. It is also ideal for future services such as 5G Broadcast. The transmitter attracted much attention at the IBC in Amsterdam, one of the industry's key trade shows.

Combined forces for security and reconnaissance

The acquisition of Schönhofer Sales and Engineering GmbH ideally complements Rohde & Schwarz products through vertical integration. With this new fully owned subsidiary, Rohde & Schwarz now provides the entire signal intelligence portfolio from a single source – from sensor technology to data analysis and sensor fusion.

Networks & Cybersecurity: an established key supplier in Germany

LANCOM Systems GmbH of the Networks & Cybersecurity Division also developed extremely positively across all product segments. Together with Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity and Rohde & Schwarz SIT, the company makes important contributions to Germany's digital sovereignty as the strongest player in the German B2B market.

Sustainability in all aspects of corporate management

Rohde & Schwarz is a privately owned company that is financed by its own resources. Corporate Management leads the company with a long-term focus and sustainability plays an important role in all activities.

Rohde & Schwarz is making climate protection a more integral part of its business – especially through the expansion of renewable energy sources. By the end of the 2021 calendar year, the main company locations in Germany had successfully switched over to electricity from renewable sources. A further example is the planned rooftop photovoltaic system on the parking garage of the Memmingen plant, which will expand an existing solar energy system.

