STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed as a result of the company's issue of 3,940,607 new class C shares in accordance with the shareholder program Board SHP 2022 and the incentive program Co-worker LTIP 2022 adopted by the annual general meeting on June 28, 2022. Before the share issue, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Oncopeptides amounted to 90,368,660. As a result of the share issue, the number of outstanding shares in Oncopeptides has increased by 3,940,607 shares, corresponding to 394,060.7 votes. As of today, the total number of outstanding shares in Oncopeptides amounts to 94,309,267 shares, of which 90,368,660 are ordinary shares and 3,940,607 are class C shares. The number of votes in Oncopeptides as of today amounts to 90,762,720.7. The share capital has increased by approximately SEK 437,845.24 from approximately SEK 10,040,962.63 to approximately SEK 10,478,807.87.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Candidate platform, PDC, to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. On August 18, 2022, the European Commission granted Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) Marketing Authorization in the European Union and countries in the European Economic Area, in combination with dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation. Pepaxto® (melphalan flufenamide) was granted accelerated approval in the US in February 2021 but is currently not marketed due to regulatory hurdles.

Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on its technology platforms. The company is built on a Swedish innovation and is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

