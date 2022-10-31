NISA and HFR Enter into an Agreement Allowing NISA to Deliver an Exclusive, Proprietary Approach to Risk Parity

ST. LOUIS and HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, an industry leading asset manager of customized strategies for world-leading organizations, has signed a license agreement with HFR, a global leader in indexing and analysis, enabling NISA to deliver an innovative risk parity investment solution.

(PRNewsfoto/NISA Investment Advisors, LLC) (PRNewswire)

NISA's proprietary approach will utilize HFR data to identify a centroid of risk parity exposures allowing NISA to design and implement their process in client portfolios. The approach aims to attain a transparent and liquid portfolio at a reduced cost relative to existing alternatives.

David Eichhorn, CEO and Head of Investment Strategies for NISA, says, "Our continuous curiosity and client-first focus often leads us to discover new solutions for clients. In our work to address the inadequacies of traditional risk parity benchmarking, we also found what we believe is an exceptional approach in portfolio design. We are excited to introduce NISA's approach to asset owners seeking this type of solution."

About NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser, and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri.

In March of 2022, NISA was named a Greenwich Quality Leader for U.S. Institutional Investment Management Services for the eighth straight year, based upon client interviews by a third party. Source: 2021 Rankings announced by Coalition Greenwich on March 2, 2022. Between July and October 2021, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 811 individuals from 661 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States. No compensation was paid by NISA in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. NISA was one of four 2021 recipients. Rankings do not represent any one client's experience because they reflect an average of experiences of clients who chose to participate. Visit www.greenwich.com for more details, including past rankings and methodology.

For the past five years, Pensions & Investments (P&I) has ranked NISA as the Largest Overlay Manager in the U.S. The 2021 rankings were based on U.S. institutional, tax-exempt assets managed internally (covered for overlay) as of December 31, 2021; published on June 5, 2022. Some 444 investment management firms responded to the online questionnaire. To qualify, a firm must manage assets for U.S. institutional tax-exempt clients, such as qualified retirement plans, endowments or foundations, and answer the minimum required questions. Other survey participants may have reported overlay strategies on a basis other than notional values and, as such, direct comparison and rankings may not be appropriate. No compensation was paid by NISA in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. Visit www.pionline.com for more details, including past rankings and methodology.

In December of 2021, NISA was named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments, based upon anonymous surveys of employees by the publication. As a thought leader, NISA is known for its Pension Surplus Risk Index (PSRX®), a forward-looking estimate of the funded status volatility of U.S. corporate defined benefit plans, published monthly.

For more information, visit www.nisa.com and follow NISA on LinkedIn. All investments entail risk including loss of principal; derivatives investments could lose more than the amount invested.

HFR has not participated in the creation or formation of any financial product of NISA Investment Advisors, LLC and does not endorse or approve any such financial products.

