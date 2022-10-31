Kingswood U.S. Automated Alts Platform Surpasses 1,200 Subscriptions, $129 Million in Investments in Three Years

Firm Launches Covered Security Submission Portal on its Alts Platform for Advisors to Provide Access to DTC Eligible Covered Securities and Interval Funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today announced its industry-leading automated alternative investment platform surpassed subscriptions representing $129 million in investments in three years. The firm's automated subscription system streamlines operations and enables straight-through processing that reduces the time between initiation and completion of the investment from weeks to days, on average.

The user-driven platform provides a streamlined, transparent process that simplifies alternative transactions. Kingswood U.S. worked closely with its technology partners to develop this platform, allowing the firm to create a system that delivers a uniform, standardized process for advisors considering alts for their clients, and for operations and compliance teams reviewing the subscriptions.

Michael Nessim, Kingswood U.S. CEO, President and Managing Partner, said, "The search for increased yield and meaningful diversification in recent years exposed the critical need for alternative investment vehicles. However, the complexity of the regulatory requirements, subscriptions and due diligence responsibilities have hampered the adoption of alts by wealth management professionals. Our platform is built upon transparent, straight-through processing that delivers upon the desires of clients without burdening advisors."

Covered Securities Submission Portal

Kingswood U.S. currently offers access to a diverse range of energy, real estate, private placements, and other alternative investment opportunities. The firm will launch its Covered Security Submission Portal, providing access to additional opportunities, including covered securities, institutional preferred shares and interval funds during its November 6-9 advisor conference in Sarasota, Florida.

A part of its Kingswood Conference Series, the event will include opportunities for advisors to learn more about the expanded alternatives investment platform, discuss critical themes within the industry and network with fellow advisors. The conference will feature a keynote address by SkyBridge Capital Founder and Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci.

Douglas Blake, Managing Director, Investment Solutions at Kingswood U.S., added, "Through our strong partnerships with best-in-class service providers like iCapital and Altigo, we have built a better way to deliver an alternative investment experience for our advisors, so they can better serve their clients."

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes a SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

