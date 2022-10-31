InventHelp Inventors Develop Indoor/Outdoor Cooking/Refrigerating Unit (BRK-4149)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea was created for cooking indoors as well as for outdoor activities such as picnics and parties. We wanted to provide a convenient way for people to enjoy indoor/outdoor cooking in a unique way," said one of two inventors, from Montgomery, Ala. "The MINI KITCHEN/ 3 IN 1 & 2 IN 1 eliminates the traditional hassles associated with outdoor and indoor cooking."

The patent-pending invention provides an all-in-one cooking and refrigerating unit for outdoor/indoor use. In doing so, it enables the user to cook, heat and refrigerate foods and drinks. It also offers a convenient way to enjoy wireless music and it can be utilized in backyard settings, during various outdoor activities or indoors for smoke-free cooking. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, campers, picnickers, tailgaters, travelers, college students, truck drivers, office workers, senior citizens, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

