Health Reveals Winners of Third Annual Sleep Awards

Winners include Casper, Brooklinen, Sleep Number and More
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health released its third annual Sleep Awards honoring the 30 top products for a good night's sleep, spanning categories that include mattresses, blankets, gadgets, and more. As Americans have reported an increase in problems sleeping since the start of the pandemic1, the Health Sleep Awards guide readers through the latest items available to find the best options to fit their patterns and preferences for optimal sleep health. The full list can be viewed online at Health.com.
"We know sleep is an integral part of a complete wellness routine – a recommended 7-9 hours of sleep is essential to heart health, supports immune function, improves mood, and more," said Katrina Chernoff, General Manager of Health. "This year's Health Sleep Awards recognize the products helping people improve the quality of their sleep and provide our readers with a guide to the best products for their individual nighttime needs."
To select this year's top sleep products, Health editors researched and reviewed over 200 products and worked with a panel of medical professionals and an interior designer, who provided professional insights and personal recommendations on how to get a deep and comfortable rest. In addition, readers will find information on why sleep is important to health, how much sleep an average adult needs, and risks associated with not having enough sleep.
The categories and winners of the 2022 Health Sleep Awards include:
Mattresses:
- Side Sleeper: Casper Mattress Original
- Back Sleeper: Saatva Classic Mattress
- Pressure Relief: Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress
- Combo Sleepers: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress
- Budget Friendly: IKEA HAUGSVÄR Mattress
Mattress Toppers:
- Perfectly Snug Smart Topper
Sheets:
- Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set
- PeachSkinSheets
- Saatva Percale Sheet Set
- Nuzzie French Linen Sheet Set
- MakeMake Organic Cotton Sheet Set
- Printfresh Sheet Set
Blankets:
- Big Blanket
- Brooklinen Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket
Pillows:
- Side Sleeper: Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow
- Back Sleeper: Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set
- Stomach Sleeper: Sleep Number ResponseFit Ultimate Pillow
- Organic: Solera Hemp Pillow
Pajamas:
- Lusomé Sleep Shirt
- Jockey Worry Free Heavy Absorbency Sleep Shirt
- Soma Sleep Shirt
- Kindred Bravely Clea Bamboo Classic Short Sleeve Pajama Set
- Bedhead Pajamas
Gadgets:
- SomniLight Red Night light
- Oura Ring
- LectroFan EVO
- Casper Glow Light
- Bose Sleepbuds II
- Loftie Clock
- CVS Health Relaxed Breathing Light
