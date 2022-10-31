Focus Forward Counseling and Consulting Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of Focus Forward Counseling & Consulting, Inc. ("FFCC"), a comprehensive, multilingual therapy practice with two locations in Atlanta, GA.

Brad Hieger, PhD, who founded and leads FFCC, said, "I was immediately attracted to ARC's history of successful partnerships, allowing practices to maintain their great workplace cultures while offering industry knowledge, experience, and back-end support to meet the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare landscape."

The "great workplace culture" at FFCC is distinctively diverse and culturally inclusive, he noted. Its 27 psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists offer their services in Mandarin, Hindi, Punjabi, Danish, Hebrew, Russian, and Spanish.

Service offerings are equally as diverse, as FFCC offers child and adolescent counseling, LGBTQIA counseling, individual therapy, couples counseling, and marriage and family resources. Additionally, they treat anxiety and depressive disorders, substance abuse and trauma, and can perform psychological testing for ADHD.

"We are collaborative," he emphasized. "We regularly consult with each other on cases so that each patient benefits from the combined wisdom and expertise of our staff in achieving the best possible outcomes."

The center's cultural inclusivity makes a great addition to ARC Health's growing family, said Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO. "Its strong emphasis on helping patients move forward via a multidisciplinary and inclusive team approach is in harmony with ARC Health's mission."

ARC Health, formed in 2021, now has more than 300 psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists in Connecticut, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Georgia.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

