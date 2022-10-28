XT.COM Lists SaitaRealty Dao (SRLTY) in Its Innovation & DeFi Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed SaitaRealty Dao (SRLTY) in the Innovation & DeFi Zone and the SRLTY/USDT trading pair will be open to trading from 2022-10-28 07:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit SRLTY for trading at 2022-10-27 07:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for SRLTY will open at 2022-10-29 07:00 (UTC)

About SRLTY

The $SRLTY token is an ERC-20 governance token with a total supply of 120 billion tokens. Users can use it to participate in the SaitaRealty Dao and also stake SRLTY on the SaitaCity Metaverse. In addition, users are able to interact with the platform's SaitaRealty dApp using the SRLTY token, connecting users with the tokenization of physical Real estate assets to generate profit for SRLTY buybacks.

About SaitaRealty

The SaitaRealty is supported and sustained by two main pillars: the SaitaCity Metaverse and the SaitaRealty dApp.

The SaitaCity Metaverse is a simulation of the real estate market in the Metaverse. Players, known as SaitaCitizens, will have the ability to construct and exchange NFT property, which they may use to profit, earn badges, and gain voting privileges in its DAO. The ultimate objective is to make money off of staking and trading property NFTs while educating and entertaining users about real estate investing.

The SaitaRealty DApp will enable both current DAO members and outside investors to buy and manage shares in the listed properties. Users will be able to control their portfolio and declare their earnings using the SaitaRealty dapp's dashboard.

Website: https://saitarealty.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaitaRealty

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/saitama

Telegram: https://t.me/SaitaRealtyWorldwide

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both $SRLTY and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in SRLTY trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com