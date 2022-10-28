CITY OF HOPE HONORS REPUBLIC RECORDS FOUNDERS MONTE AND AVERY LIPMAN AT ITS SPIRIT OF LIFE® GALA

The L.A. Event Featured Performances from the Jonas Brothers, Billy Porter, Jack Johnson and Sekou

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, honored Republic founders, chief executives and brothers Monte and Avery Lipman at its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group's Spirit of Life® Gala. Held at the Pacific Design Center, the annual event featured performances by the evening's host, legendary singer, actor, writer and director Billy Porter, as well as Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, brand-new Republic Records signee Sekou, and surprise guests the Jonas Brothers.

L to R: Avery Lipman, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Monte Lipman (Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope) (PRNewswire)

Billy Porter , Jack Johnson , Sekou and surprise guests the Jonas Brothers performed at City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala

"The generosity of these leaders in the music, film and entertainment industry have helped City of Hope establish a national footprint and deliver its leading-edge research and treatment to more patients, families and communities across the U.S.," said City of Hope's CEO Robert Stone, the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "We are grateful to Monte and Avery Lipman for their leadership and support with advancing our mission and helping bring the treatments of tomorrow to patients who need them today. They join the countless executives and volunteers who have supported City of Hope and its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group for five decades."

Fred Northup, the evening's auctioneer, opened the ceremony, welcoming guests and sharing that "City of Hope is known for its national and international impact, producing therapies that save or improve the lives of over 100 million patients each and every year. This kind of global impact would not be possible without philanthropy and the investment of corporate partners and industry volunteers like everyone in this room. And so, by being here, you are giving hope – by being here you are [giving] second chances and you are giving the power to heal."

Then, Jack Johnson performed his hit songs "Open Mind," "Banana Pancakes" and "Better Together." Host Billy Porter took to the stage to give a heartfelt speech honoring the fight against cancer, diabetes and HIV/AIDS and gave an inspiring performance of his song "Audacity." He then introduced a short video featuring Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, as well as honorees Monte and Avery Lipman.

In talking about City of Hope's lifesaving impact on the community, President of Universal Music Publishing Group Evan Lamberg said, "City of Hope is continuing its outstanding research, transforming the future of healthcare and the cures of today and tomorrow. And it continues to be incredible and groundbreaking."

After sharing a video with guests about City of Hope's mission, Northup introduced nine City of Hope patients who shared their personal experiences. Leukemia survivor Alex Tung said, "City of Hope helped me get on a clinical trial for a lifesaving cord blood transplant…and I am happy to say that after the transplant, I have been in remission for over eight years now. What City of Hope did for me was nothing short of a miracle." Breast cancer survivor Maria Flores said, "Because of City of Hope's dedicated researchers, doctors, nurses…I am here 13 years in remission. Thank you to all of you and City of Hope for being my biggest partners in my battle against breast cancer."

Near the end of the gala, the Jonas Brothers surprised the audience with performances of "Leave Before You Love Me" and "Sucker."

Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group Michele Anthony took to the stage to present The Spirit of Life Award to Monte and Avery Lipman. In her speech, Anthony said, "Whether you work at Republic or not, if someone is going through a difficult time or facing an illness, Monte and Avery are there. Countless times I've witnessed their compassion, love and generosity….For all of these reasons, Monte and Avery, you exemplify the Spirit of Life."

In accepting the award, Avery Lipman said, "It's not lost on either one of us what it means to be given the privilege and the honor to help City of Hope. And how truly thankful [we are] of the partnership and support we have had along the way to get us here tonight."

Monte Lipman said, "For Avery and I, being recognized as someone who can help make a difference in the fight against cancer is truly an honor. Most importantly, our true inspiration remains focused on City of Hope's extraordinary doctors, scientists, caregivers, counselors and, of course, those families in need of our resources, support and kindness."

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope's most prestigious honor and is presented to an esteemed community of industry leaders around the world who have made a significant commitment to improving the lives of others through the advancement of research and clinical innovation and the delivery of personalized, compassionate care. Honorees are selected for their notable contributions to the community in which they live and the profession in which they work. Monte and Avery Lipman are continuing a 49-year tradition of robust support and powerful impact from their industry, which collectively has raised more than $125 million for pioneering research that has yielded therapies and treatments that benefit people around the world.

This year's Spirit of Life campaign, which culminated with last night's event, raised nearly $4 million in support of City of Hope's mission to treat and ultimately cure cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Additional special guests at this year's event included Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Andrew Kronfeld, Caleb Shomo, Carly and Martina Spiro, Dr. Lawrence Piro, Fleur Shomo, Jody Gerson, John Legend, John Sykes, Kathy Nelson, Michelle Jubilirer, Neil Portnow, Sylvia Rhone, WondaGurl, Yung Gravy, and many more.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope)

About Monte and Avery Lipman

Since 1995, brothers Monte Lipman [founder and chief executive officer] and Avery Lipman [founder and chief operating officer] have built Republic Records from a small, independent company into a global powerhouse cited as the industry's No. 1 record label — according to Billboard's "Label of the Year" and "Hot 100 Label of the Year" (eight out of the past 10 years) and Variety's "Label of the Year." Monte and Avery have occupied a top spot on the Billboard Power 100 together since its inception in 2012. They remain committed to numerous philanthropic causes. In 2022, they will be the recipients of City of Hope's Spirit of Life Award. The 2018 Angel Ball — the signature fundraising event of Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research — has also honored Monte and Avery for their commitment to finding a cure for blood cancer. Their charitable work has been consistently recognized with various honors, including the "Spirit of Hope Award" at the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation's Fall Gala in 2017, United Jewish Association's "Music Visionary of the Year" in 2015 and The TJ Martell Foundation's "Humanitarian of the Year" in 2010. They reside in New York with their families.

About Republic Records

A division of Universal Music Group, the world's leading music company, Republic Records is home to an all-star roster of multiplatinum, award-winning legends and superstar artists, such as Ariana Grande, Bastille, Billy Porter, Bo Burnham, Clairo, Conan Gray, Daddy Yankee, Drake, Eddie Vedder, G Herbo, Glass Animals, Florence + the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack Johnson, James Blake, James Bay, Jessie J, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, John Mellencamp, Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels, Kid Cudi, Kim Petras, Lil Wayne, Lorde, Metro Boomin, NAV, Nicki Minaj, Of Monsters and Men, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Seth MacFarlane, Stevie Wonder, Swedish House Mafia, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, TXT, Twice and more. Founded by brothers and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman, it is also comprised of innovative business ventures, including American Recordings, Boominati Worldwide, Brushfire, Casablanca Records, Cash Money, HYBE, Imperial, JYP, Lava Records, Universal Arabic Music, Victor Victor, XO and Young Money, among others. In addition, Republic is home to high-profile soundtracks for Universal Pictures ("Sing" and "Sing 2"), Sony Pictures ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"), Apple TV+ ("Coda"), Netflix ("Don't Look Up"), MGM/UAR ("Licorice Pizza") and NBC TV's ("The Voice"), as well as other notable film and television franchises. Expanding further into content, Republic has launched Federal Films, which produces films, television series, podcasts and documentaries. With projects that align with Republic's artists and brand, Federal Films is building a diverse slate that will bring compelling stories to audiences around the world. Initial documentary releases include "Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You," Jonas Brothers' "Chasing Happiness" and Todd Haynes' highly acclaimed, "The Velvet Underground."

About City of Hope's Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group

Inspired by the guiding humanitarian principles of City of Hope and motivated by the institution's commitment to innovative medical research and compassionate patient care, a group of key industry executives founded the research and treatment organization's Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group in 1973.

In its 49-year history, the group has raised more than $125 million for City of Hope and has honored some of the most important figures in the music and entertainment industry.

Recent past honorees* include Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Warner/Chappell; Coran Capshaw, founder of Red Light Management; Joel A. Katz, chair of Global Entertainment and Media Practice of Greenberg Traurig; Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group; Frances W. Preston, president and CEO of BMI Inc.; Shelli and Irving Azoff, executive chairman of Live Nation Entertainment, chairman and CEO of the Front Line Management Group; Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Apple's Internet Software Services; Rob Light, head of the Music Department, and partner and managing director of Creative Artists Agency; and Doug Morris, worldwide chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. (*All titles listed are those from the time they were honored.)

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. As an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients, spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines , as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy , City of Hope's personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world.

With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope's growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America . City of Hope's affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™ . For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

