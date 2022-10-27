ZUBI'S ISABELLA SANCHEZ NAMED NEW CHAIR OF THE HISPANIC MARKETING COUNCIL

New Board Members Represent Leadership from Alma, Estrella Media, Lopez Negrete Communications, Orci & Publicis

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced Isabella Sanchez, Vice President of Media Integration at Zubi will serve as its new chair effective today. Sanchez, who previously served as HMC Treasurer, takes the helm from GroupM Multicultural President Gonzalo Del Fa. Elected as the new treasurer is Gian Pablo Kates, VP of Network Sales at Telemundo. In addition, Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder-Chairman, Alma; Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue & Local Media Officer, Estrella Media; Simon El Hage, Executive Group Account Director, Lopez Negrete Communications; Marina Filippelli, CEO, Orci; and Lisa Torres, President, Multicultural Practice, Publicis Media will also join the HMC board.

"It is an honor to continue the legacy of past Zubi visionaries, who were among the founders of HMC, and champion the Hispanic market," said Sanchez. "U.S. Latinos have the fifth largest gross domestic product (GDP) in the world, surpassing France and the U.K., and are shaping the cultural fabric of the new American mainstream. I am committed to advocate for increased Hispanic marketing investment and connect corporations with the right specialists to do it correctly and appropriately."

With more than 30 years of Hispanic media experience working with many of the largest marketers in the US Hispanic market, Sanchez oversees all Hispanic strategic media planning and execution for Zubi's clients, as well as media for new business development efforts. Her passion for marketing to diverse audiences is evidenced in her commitment to always elevating the industry profile, while helping marketers understand and capitalize on the biggest growth opportunity in the U.S.

"Isabella has a passion for cultural connections, creative innovation and technology to measure and optimize performance—she has brought invaluable insights to the board as treasurer, and I look forward to her leadership and working with her to strengthen the HMC," said Del Fa, who will stay on the HMC board as immediate past chair.

Sanchez will work closely with the HMC's governing bodies, committees and the executive director to support the organization's strategic plan, which champions the quality of Hispanic marketing in the U.S., focusing on the value of culture-driven strategies and creativity while elevating the critical role of the Hispanic marketing specialist.

The full HMC Board of Directors includes:

Treasurer : Gian Pablo Kates , Vice President, Network Sales, Telemundo Group

Education Chair : Victor Paredes , Executive Director, Multicultural Strategy, Collage Group

Immediate Past Chair: Gonzalo del Fa, President, GroupM Multicultural

Stacie de Armas , Sr. VP DEI, Diversity Insights, Intelligence & Initiatives, Nielsen

Natalie Boden , President & Founder, BODEN

Sarah Carberry , Acting Head of North America Google Play Partnerships, Apps & Monetization, Google

Izzy Gonzalez , Director of Cross Platform Sales, CNN en Español US

Greg Knipp , CEO, Dieste

Pedro Lerma , CEO & Founder, LERMA/

Ingrid Otero-Smart , President/CEO, Casanova //McCann

Albert Rodriguez , President/COO, Spanish Broadcasting System

Donna Speciale , President Sales & Marketing, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.

Lee Vann , Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, Captura Group

Marco Vega , Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, We Believers

Jose Villa , President, Sensis

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

