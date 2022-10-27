Premium Guard® Introduces HIGHFLOW® Brand of Premium Engine Air Filters

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc., the first-to-market leader and pioneer in aftermarket filtration solutions has launched an all-new premium engine air filter solution for light duty vehicles. HIGHFLOW® Premium Air Filters by Premium Guard® delivers an enhanced product offering to the rapidly expanding market for premium air filtration products.

With the introduction of the HIGHFLOW® brand, Premium Guard® is delivering the perfect blend of performance optimization, exceptional engine protection and convenience. (PRNewswire)

HIGHFLOW® Premium Engine Air Filters are available today with coverage for over 80% of vehicles in operation.

HIGHFLOW® Premium Air Filters boast a specialty media engineered to allow greater airflow into the engine's intake manifold without sacrificing the efficiency critical to protecting internal engine components. To accomplish this feat, HIGHFLOW® Premium Air Filters pair a high-flowing media with a light coating of oil, enabling the filter to trap 2X the contaminants while maintaining 99% efficiency.

HIGHFLOW's pre-oiled filters are sealed in a plastic bag and are ready to install out of the box. The product is designed for high flow high-capacity performance for 12,000 miles. With the introduction of the HIGHFLOW® brand, Premium Guard® is delivering the perfect blend of performance optimization, exceptional engine protection and convenience.

"We continue to see growing demand for premium products in the aftermarket filtration segment. We have seen great success with our premium lines of cabin filters, PUREFLOW and our Extended Life Oil filters'" said Anan Bishara, President and CEO of Premium Guard. "To capitalize on this growth trend, it was natural to focus on engine air filters with HIGHFLOW, offering quality, simple-to-use premium air filter with high performance features customers demand and appreciate."

HIGHFLOW® Premium Engine Air Filters are available today in traditional and e-commerce channels with coverage for over 80% of vehicles in operation. Learn more at www.highflow.com.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

For more information regarding Premium Guard and the Premium Guard family of brands, contact: Matt Wilson, Marketing Communications Manager, Premium Guard, Inc., 90 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004, (774) 961-2505, www.premiumguard.com

