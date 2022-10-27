Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 86% Year-over-Year and 20% Sequentially

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported strong financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2022:

Total revenue was $107.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $57.5 million for the same quarter last year and $89.7 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to a net loss of $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, for the same quarter last year, and net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to ($29.3) million for the same quarter last year and $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "Our businesses exhibited strong performance in the third quarter with substantial revenue growth in all of our segments year-over-year, leading to significant net income and Adjusted EBITDA growth. We continue to experience strong demand environments across our three largest segments, Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services and our Sand business.

"In our Infrastructure Services division, operational improvements are driving enhanced results and we continue to add crew capacity for a sector that has a healthy bidding environment. The need for seasonal storm restoration services as well as the overall infrastructure project opportunities supported by the historic investment in our Nation's infrastructure passed by the federal government last fall present continued prospects for growth in this business. Our Well Completion Services division continues to improve performance, generating strong growth both at the top and bottom line where the macro demand in the pressure pumping industry remains robust. We currently have four of our six pressure pumping spreads operating, which have full schedules through the end of the year, and we expect to add a fifth spread during the fourth quarter. We anticipate activating our sixth fleet in the first half of 2023. In addition, we have plans to upgrade one of our existing spreads to Tier 4, dual fuel. This would give us a total of three dual fuel fleets. The sand business also continues to maintain strong demand at increased prices. We believe this trend in sand demand will continue in the fourth quarter and into 2023. Across all our business segments, I am proud of our team's continued commitment, hard work and perseverance to manage through today's macro-economic climate relative to supply chain constrains and labor and inflationary challenges. We believe the future for Mammoth is bright and we remain committed to enhancing value for all of our stakeholders."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $25.1 million for the same quarter last year and $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue is primarily due to improved operational execution, coupled with an increase in crew count. Average crew count grew to 96 crews during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 77 crews during the same quarter last year and 88 crews during the second quarter of 2022.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $51.5 million on 1,897 stages for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $22.7 million on 688 stages for the same quarter of 2021 and $43.8 million on 1,716 stages for the second quarter of 2022. On average, 3.5 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter of 2022, compared to an average utilization of 1.2 fleets during the same quarter last year and 3.5 fleets during the second quarter of 2022.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $8.4 million for the same quarter last year and $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company sold approximately 341,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $29.95 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $16.58 per ton during the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2022, sales were approximately 350,000 tons of sand at an average price of $26.86 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter last year and $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.6 million for the same quarter last year and $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $41.4 million for the same quarter last year and $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $ 3,676

$ 3,353

$ 3,137

$ 9,796

$ 11,379 Professional services(a) 3,706

4,134

2,724

10,067

8,399 Other(b) 2,059

2,252

2,162

6,127

7,058 Total cash SG&A expense 9,441

9,739

8,023

25,990

26,836 Non-cash expenses:

















Bad debt provision(c) 3

31,449

(16)

(112)

41,650 Stock based compensation 241

241

199

682

827 Total non-cash SG&A expense 244

31,690

183

570

42,477 Total SG&A expense $ 9,685

$ 41,429

$ 8,206

$ 26,560

$ 69,313





a. Certain legal expenses totaling $0.4 million and $5.4 million were reclassified to Other, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. b. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. c. The bad debt provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $41.2 million related to the settlement of our accounts with Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 9% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 73% for the same quarter last year and 9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.6 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $92.8 million and $6.9 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.1 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of September 30, 2022, Mammoth had total liquidity of $17.5 million.

As of October 26, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.3 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $89.7 million. As of October 26, 2022, the Company had $13.0 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.1 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Infrastructure services(a) $ 225

$ 181

$ 200

$ 823

$ 474 Well completion services(b) 4,747

2,392

2,500

8,048

3,288 Natural sand proppant services(c) 34

16

—

34

429 Drilling services(d) 33

4

12

47

42 Other(e) 53

172

161

275

337 Eliminations 38

—

(87)

(128)

(96) Total capital expenditures $ 5,130

$ 2,765

$ 2,786

$ 9,099

$ 4,474





a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for directional drilling equipment for the periods presented. e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Mammoth anticipates that its total capital expenditures for 2022 will be approximately $20.0 million, which Mammoth expects to fund from cash flow from operations, cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss its third quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to TUSK@dennardlascar.com.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc

investors@mammothenergy.com

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

TUSK@dennardlascar.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions; demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; rising interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlement with MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to (i) continue to comply with or, if applicable, obtain a waiver of forecasted or actual non-compliance with certain financial covenants from its lenders and comply with other terms and conditions under its amended revolving credit facility, as amended, (ii) extend or refinance our revolving credit facility at or prior to maturity on the terms acceptable to Mammoth or at all and (iii) meet its financial projections associated with reducing its debt; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,617

$ 9,899 Short-term investment

—

1,762 Accounts receivable, net

462,995

407,550 Receivables from related parties, net

386

88 Inventories

8,331

8,366 Prepaid expenses

4,862

12,381 Other current assets

647

737 Total current assets

487,838

440,783









Property, plant and equipment, net

135,222

176,586 Sand reserves

62,559

64,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,187

12,168 Intangible assets, net

1,977

2,561 Goodwill

11,717

11,717 Deferred income tax asset

—

8,094 Other non-current assets

3,838

4,342 Total assets

$ 713,338

$ 720,892 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 49,262

$ 37,560 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

42,582

62,516 Current operating lease liability

5,107

5,942 Current portion of long-term debt

—

1,468 Income taxes payable

45,516

42,748 Total current liabilities

142,467

150,234









Long-term debt, net of current portion

92,776

85,240 Deferred income tax liabilities

1,113

865 Long-term operating lease liability

4,949

5,918 Asset retirement obligation

3,936

3,720 Other long-term liabilities

10,432

11,693 Total liabilities

255,673

257,670









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,312,270 and 46,684,065 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

473

467 Additional paid in capital

538,897

538,221 Accumulated deficit

(77,923)

(72,535) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,782)

(2,931) Total equity

457,665

463,222 Total liabilities and equity

$ 713,338

$ 720,892

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 93,879

$ 52,417

$ 75,459

$ 223,005

$ 135,975 Services revenue - related parties 355

601

395

1,024

15,678 Product revenue 12,968

4,467

13,824

35,149

17,932 Product revenue - related parties —

—

—

—

2,145 Total revenue 107,202

57,485

89,678

259,178

171,730



















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $12,968, $35,587, $15,404, $43,727 and $53,448, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022,September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021) 68,821

43,538

58,433

173,821

128,703 Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022,September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021) 142

181

128

405

397 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,863, $4,667, $2,055, $6,711 and $7,051, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022,September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021) 9,493

9,865

10,225

27,496

22,939 Selling, general and administrative 9,685

41,429

8,206

26,560

68,928 Selling, general and administrative - related parties —

—

—

—

385 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 15,842

19,148

17,476

50,485

60,559 Gains on disposal of assets (599)

(3,033)

(2,943)

(3,738)

(4,632) Impairment of other long-lived assets —

547

—

—

547 Total cost and expenses 103,384

111,675

91,525

275,029

277,826 Operating income (loss) 3,818

(54,190)

(1,847)

(15,851)

(106,096)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense, net (3,262)

(1,484)

(2,659)

(8,270)

(3,878) Other income (expense), net 10,989

7,586

10,144

30,175

(4,012) Other expense, net - related parties —

—

—

—

(515) Total other income (expense) 7,727

6,102

7,485

21,905

(8,405) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,545

(48,088)

5,638

6,054

(114,501) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,819

(7,187)

3,935

11,442

(26,370) Net income (loss) $ 7,726

$ (40,901)

$ 1,703

$ (5,388)

$ (88,131)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($215), ($69), $0, $(215) and ($749), respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021) (601)

(289)

(448)

(851)

118 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,125

$ (41,190)

$ 1,255

$ (6,239)

$ (88,013)



















Net income (loss) per share (basic) $ 0.16

$ (0.88)

$ 0.04

$ (0.11)

$ (1.90) Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.16

$ (0.88)

$ 0.04

$ (0.11)

$ (1.90) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 47,312

46,683

47,225

47,129

46,342 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 47,843

46,683

47,634

47,129

46,342

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (5,388)

$ (88,131) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:





Stock based compensation 682

950 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 50,485

60,559 Amortization of debt origination costs 588

469 Bad debt (recoveries) expense (112)

41,650 Gains on disposal of assets (3,738)

(4,632) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (607)

— Impairment of other long-lived assets —

547 Deferred income taxes 8,557

(32,183) Other 104

502 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (55,472)

(50,666) Receivables from related parties, net (298)

28,224 Inventories 35

2,582 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,613

9,947 Accounts payable 9,472

2,599 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (20,777)

6,627 Income taxes payable 2,790

5,192 Net cash used in operating activities (6,066)

(15,764)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (9,099)

(4,474) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 8,659

9,581 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (440)

5,107







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 142,475

31,700 Repayments of long-term debt (134,674)

(33,571) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction 4,589

9,473 Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (3,249)

(2,106) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (1,753)

(1,716) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,388

3,780 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (164)

8 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 718

(6,869) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,899

14,822 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,617

$ 7,953







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 6,316

$ 3,236 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 97

$ 978 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 3,837

$ 2,028

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)



Three months ended September 30, 2022 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 33,296 $ 51,378 $ 12,910 $ 3,118 $ 6,500 $ — $ 107,202 Intersegment revenues — 154 — — 468 (622) — Total revenue 33,296 51,532 12,910 3,118 6,968 (622) 107,202 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 26,495 35,414 9,206 2,695 4,646 — 78,456 Intersegment cost of revenues 17 403 — 109 93 (622) — Total cost of revenue 26,512 35,817 9,206 2,804 4,739 (622) 78,456 Selling, general and administrative 4,968 2,390 1,076 305 946 — 9,685 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,969 4,772 2,865 1,598 2,638 — 15,842 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 73 (339) — (286) (47) — (599) Operating (loss) income (2,226) 8,892 (237) (1,303) (1,308) — 3,818 Interest expense, net 2,047 531 212 154 318 — 3,262 Other (income), net (10,304) (345) (3) — (337) — (10,989) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,031 $ 8,706 $ (446) $ (1,457) $ (1,289) $ — $ 11,545

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 25,070 $ 22,702 $ 4,439 $ 1,184 $ 4,090 $ — $ 57,485 Intersegment revenues — 30 3,980 23 482 (4,515) — Total revenue 25,070 22,732 8,419 1,207 4,572 (4,515) 57,485 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,827 16,941 9,368 1,566 3,882 — 53,584 Intersegment cost of revenues 71 4,388 — — 56 (4,515) — Total cost of revenue 21,898 21,329 9,368 1,566 3,938 (4,515) 53,584 Selling, general and administrative 4,542 34,606 1,068 288 925 — 41,429 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,933 6,538 2,533 1,942 3,202 — 19,148 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 33 (573) (21) (66) (2,406) — (3,033) Impairment of other long-lived assets — — — — 547 — 547 Operating loss (6,336) (39,168) (4,529) (2,523) (1,634) — (54,190) Interest expense, net 979 215 107 56 127 — 1,484 Other expense (income), net (8,852) 1,328 (25) — (37) — (7,586) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,537 $ (40,711) $ (4,611) $ (2,579) $ (1,724) $ — $ (48,088)

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 25,587 $ 43,574 $ 13,841 $ 1,952 $ 4,724 $ — $ 89,678 Intersegment revenues — 243 1,618 19 306 (2,186) — Total revenue 25,587 43,817 15,459 1,971 5,030 (2,186) 89,678 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,808 31,486 9,707 2,034 3,751 — 68,786 Intersegment cost of revenues 15 1,985 — 160 103 (2,263) — Total cost of revenue 21,823 33,471 9,707 2,194 3,854 (2,263) 68,786 Selling, general and administrative 4,443 1,884 870 277 732 — 8,206 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,211 6,747 2,058 1,651 2,809 — 17,476 Gains on disposal of assets (863) (157) (15) — (1,908) — (2,943) Operating (loss) income (4,027) 1,872 2,839 (2,151) (457) 77 (1,847) Interest expense, net 1,755 422 178 121 183 — 2,659 Other (income) expense, net (10,062) — (4) — (78) — (10,144) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 4,280 $ 1,450 $ 2,665 $ (2,272) $ (562) $ 77 $ 5,638

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 81,892 $ 118,580 $ 35,098 $ 7,922 $ 15,686 $ — $ 259,178 Intersegment revenues — 643 2,450 22 1,044 (4,159) — Total revenue 81,892 119,223 37,548 7,944 16,730 (4,159) 259,178 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 67,190 88,740 26,701 7,100 11,991 — 201,722 Intersegment cost of revenues 49 3,419 — 430 265 (4,163) — Total cost of revenue 67,239 92,159 26,701 7,530 12,256 (4,163) 201,722 Selling, general and administrative 14,056 6,314 2,774 874 2,542 — 26,560 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,495 17,963 6,717 4,929 8,381 — 50,485 Gain on disposal of assets (795) (547) (90) (286) (2,020) — (3,738) Operating income (loss) (11,103) 3,334 1,446 (5,103) (4,429) 4 (15,851) Interest expense, net 5,345 1,324 552 379 670 — 8,270 Other (income) expense, net (29,948) (345) (10) — 128 — (30,175) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 13,500 $ 2,355 $ 904 $ (5,482) $ (5,227) $ 4 $ 6,054

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Infrastructure Well Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 73,690 $ 62,939 $ 20,031 $ 3,234 $ 11,836 $ — $ 171,730 Intersegment revenues — 120 3,980 54 1,804 (5,958) — Total revenue 73,690 63,059 24,011 3,288 13,640 (5,958) 171,730 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 70,267 42,339 22,631 4,739 12,063 — 152,039 Intersegment cost of revenues 165 5,449 — — 344 (5,958) — Total cost of revenue 70,432 47,788 22,631 4,739 12,407 (5,958) 152,039 Selling, general and administrative 13,900 47,111 4,108 1,105 3,089 — 69,313 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 17,501 19,668 7,059 6,185 10,146 — 60,559 Gain on disposal of assets (255) (648) (41) (192) (3,496) — (4,632) Impairment of other long-lived assets — — — — 547 — 547 Operating loss (27,888) (50,860) (9,746) (8,549) (9,053) — (106,096) Interest expense, net 2,312 688 291 177 410 — 3,878 Other (income) expense, net 2,983 1,844 (851) (9) 560 — 4,527 Loss before income taxes $ (33,183) $ (53,392) $ (9,186) $ (8,717) $ (10,023) $ — $ (114,501)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ 7,726

$ (40,901)

$ 1,703

$ (5,388)

$ (88,131) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 15,842

19,148

17,476

50,485

60,559 Gains on disposal of assets (599)

(3,033)

(2,943)

(3,738)

(4,632) Impairment of other long-lived assets —

547

—

—

547 Public offering costs —

13

—

—

91 Stock based compensation 241

252

200

682

950 Interest expense, net 3,262

1,484

2,659

8,270

3,878 Other (income) expense, net (10,989)

(7,586)

(10,144)

(30,174)

4,527 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,819

(7,187)

3,935

11,442

(26,370) Interest on trade accounts receivable 10,468

7,963

10,160

30,490

25,138 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,770

$ (29,300)

$ 23,046

$ 62,069

$ (23,443)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Infrastructure Services

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,630

$ (2,409)

$ 571

$ 3,323

$ (30,721) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,969

4,933

4,211

12,495

17,501 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets 73

33

(863)

(795)

(255) Public offering costs —

(7)

—

—

38 Stock based compensation 89

100

74

261

401 Interest expense 2,047

979

1,755

5,345

2,312 Other (income) expense, net (10,304)

(8,852)

(10,061)

(29,948)

2,983 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,402

3,947

3,708

10,178

(2,463) Interest on trade accounts receivable 10,468

9,290

10,160

30,490

26,980 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,374

$ 8,014

$ 9,555

$ 31,349

$ 16,776

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ 8,706

$ (40,712)

$ 1,450

$ 2,357

$ (53,392) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,772

6,538

6,747

17,963

19,668 Gains on disposal of assets (339)

(573)

(157)

(547)

(648) Public offering costs —

19

—

—

31 Stock based compensation 104

95

84

275

253 Interest expense 531

215

422

1,324

688 Other (income) expense, net (345)

1,328

—

(345)

1,844 Interest on trade accounts receivable —

(1,327)

—

—

(1,841) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,429

$ (34,417)

$ 8,546

$ 21,027

$ (33,397)

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net (loss) income $ (446)

$ (4,611)

$ 2,665

$ 904

$ (9,186) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 2,865

2,533

2,058

6,717

7,059 Gains on disposal of assets —

(21)

(15)

(90)

(41) Public offering costs —

—

—

—

12 Stock based compensation 30

32

26

90

163 Interest expense 212

107

178

552

291 Other income, net (3)

(25)

(4)

(10)

(851) Interest on trade accounts receivable —

—

—

—

(1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,658

$ (1,985)

$ 4,908

$ 8,163

$ (2,554)

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net loss $ (1,457)

$ (2,579)

$ (2,272)

$ (5,482)

$ (8,717) Depreciation expense 1,598

1,942

1,651

4,929

6,185 Gains on disposal of assets (286)

(66)

—

(286)

(192) Public offering costs —

—

—

—

2 Stock based compensation 4

6

4

13

71 Interest expense 154

56

121

379

177 Other income, net —

—

—

—

(9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13

$ (641)

$ (496)

$ (447)

$ (2,483)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net (loss) income $ (1,707)

$ 9,409

$ (788)

$ (6,492)

$ 13,884 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 2,638

3,202

2,809

8,381

10,146 Gains on disposal of assets (47)

(2,406)

(1,908)

(2,020)

(3,496) Impairment of other long-lived assets —

547

—

—

547 Public offering costs —

1

—

—

8 Stock based compensation 14

19

12

43

62 Interest expense, net 318

127

183

670

410 Other (income) expense, net (337)

(37)

(78)

128

560 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 417

(11,134)

226

1,264

(23,907) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,296

$ (272)

$ 456

$ 1,974

$ (1,786)





a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

