China's PegBio Selects LifeSphere by ArisGlobal for Safety Case Processing

LifeSphere Safety increases its customer footprint, further solidifying its safety market leadership position.

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, has expanded the global adoption of LifeSphere Safety by adding PegBio Co., Ltd. to its customer roster.

ArisGlobal Logo

PegBio selected LifeSphere MultiVigilance, a flagship product within the market-leading safety product line, to transition its pharmacovigilance from Contract Research Organization (CRO) services to in-house practices with the leading pharmacovigilance software.

"At PegBio, we are laser-focused on fighting chronic disease with safe, novel, and effective therapies, and we hold patient safety in the highest regard," shares Ruifang Liang, Senior VP of PegBio. "We believe that by moving our pharmacovigilance strategy to ArisGlobal's LifeSphere, we will be able to not only meet, but exceed, safety expectations and efficiencies."

LifeSphere Safety will enable PegBio, a biopharma specialized in the development of diabetes and obesity therapies, to bring operations in-house and control drug development through customized service, authority connection, cloud service, and bilingual language translation capabilities.

"LifeSphere Safety is several years ahead of any other safety solution on the market, and we are thrilled to welcome PegBio to our customer roster as an innovative organization working towards chronic disease therapies," says Ye Zha, Head of Country, China, at ArisGlobal. "With the increased prioritization of safety, in-house pharmacovigilance has become essential. LifeSphere MultiVigilance will provide a critical level of support and enhance PegBio's ability to safely and efficiently develop and deliver drugs in this key global market and beyond."

By adding PegBio to its portfolio, ArisGlobal continues growing its commitment to pharmacovigilance and the safety of global drug development along with its ever-expanding footprint within China's life sciences sector.

For more information about ArisGlobal and the LifeSphere Safety platform, please visit arisglobal.com.

About PegBio

Founded in 2008, Pegbio Co., Ltd. is a biomedical enterprise committed to the research and development and production of innovative drugs in the field of chronic disease treatment, which has developed a series of advantageous products, including polypeptide drugs, protein drugs, and small molecule drugs through independent research and development.

About LifeSphere

LifeSphere® is the trusted partner for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health authorities, and contract research organizations. Helping accelerate product development, organize clinical trials, manage compliance, and streamline collaboration across teams, LifeSphere empowers safer, faster life science breakthroughs. As the flagship platform of ArisGlobal, LifeSphere is a market-leading solution built on 40 years of industry partnership and continues to evolve in collaboration with hundreds of trusted customers worldwide. For more information visit lifesphere.arisglobal.com.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is led by passionate individuals who support life sciences leaders in developing and monitoring breakthrough medicines and therapies. With more than 35 years of expertise in the life sciences industry, ArisGlobal develops technology products within the platform LifeSphere to power pharmaceutical and biotech research and development. Building on our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, we give back to the communities where we live and work – in the U.S, Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more information visit https://www.arisglobal.com/.

