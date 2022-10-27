Century Communities Awarded Best B2C Buying Experience by Optimizely

Top 10 Public Builder's Online Homebuying Experience Wins 2022 Optimizer Award

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is honored to announce that the company's website—the first of its kind to feature a fully online homebuying process—won Optimizely's 2022 Optimizer Award for Best B2C Buying Experience. The award was presented at Optimizely's annual Opticon conference in San Diego, CA earlier this month.

"Homebuying is one of the most emotional and stressful buying experiences people go through in their lifetimes and everyone who has been through this knows how hard it can be," said Chad Wolf, Chief Customer Officer at Optimizely. "Century Communities has proven that this does not have to be the case. By utilizing Optimizely to bring the ease and richness of digital engagement to the homebuying process, Century Communities offers customers the ultimate in the B2C Buying Experience."

"This industry milestone was driven by our mission to provide A Home For Every Dream®, making it as seamless as possible for customers to find and purchase their dream home—whether in person at one of our sales centers or completely online through the website," said Alyson Benn, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Century Communities.

"We're deeply honored to receive this award, which represents our passion for removing barriers and making homeownership accessible and achievable for buyers across the nation," said Liesel Cooper, National President of Century Communities.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

FINAL WEEK OF 20TH ANNIVERSARY SAVINGS THROUGH 10/31!

Designed to keep homeownership in reach for aspiring buyers across the nation, the extended 20th Anniversary Sale offers savings on new homes from the company's two acclaimed homebuilding brands—Century Communities and Century Complete—with deals ranging from incredible limited-time pricing to closing cost assistance, move-in packages, and rate lock programs through the company's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®—while supplies last!

*Offers vary by location and most offers cannot be combined with multiple offers. Buyers should consult their local Sales Associate for details.

Learn about savings and start your search at www.CenturyCommunities.com.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Inspire Home Loans® | NMLS # 1564276, click here for State Licensing Disclosures with additional information found at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Through Boundless Digital Invention, we're reinventing marketing and allowing marketers to innovate without limits through confident content creation, inclusive collaboration and customer foresight. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and nearly 1500 employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

