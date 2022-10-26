Treasure Data Works with Amazon Marketing Cloud to Develop Turn-Key Integration to Enrich Customer Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data , an award-winning enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced an integration with Amazon Marketing Cloud, a clean room solution by Amazon Ads, to help advertisers better understand audience segments, advertising performance, and streamline insight generation. Treasure Data is the first CDP vendor integrated with Amazon Marketing Cloud.

Marketers are increasingly using CDPs to maintain their first party CRM information. At the same time, it is estimated that 80% of advertisers with media budgets of $1 billion or more plan to utilize clean rooms by 2023. To help advertisers acquire more value from their clean room experiences, this seamless integration between Treasure Data's CDP and Amazon Marketing Cloud, enables enterprises to develop richer and more timely insights for optimized marketing, advertising, and campaign investments.

"As a pioneer in the CDP industry, Treasure Data is honored to be the first customer data platform to have completed this unique integration with Amazon Marketing Cloud," said John Baudino, Vice President of Partnerships at Treasure Data. "The integration helps our customers to increase the overall effectiveness of their marketing and advertising campaigns with this global and privacy-safe solution."

Treasure Data customers using Amazon Ads for campaigns will now be able to easily send curated audiences to Amazon Marketing Cloud for enhanced and aggregated and anonymized insights such as audiences' in-market groups, lifestyle cohorts, and brand engagement patterns. The enriched segments derived from Amazon Marketing Cloud insights can then be used to fine-tune audience strategy for an advertiser's Amazon DSP campaigns. Audience insights returned are aggregated and anonymous.

Features enabled through the integrations will be available to customers through the Treasure Data Marketplace.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. Our suite of customer data platform solutions integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.

Treasure Data is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, has won numerous awards, and has been named a strong performer and leader by top analyst firms. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data has offices in Japan, South Korea, England and France to help leading brands around the world make the connection. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

